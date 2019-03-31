Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Glenn L. Rayno passed away after a brief illness on March 27, 2019 at age 57.



He was born to Stanley L. and Loretta (Forest) Rayno at New London Hospital on May 8, 1961 and lived his entire life in this area. Glenn attended the one-room schoolhouses of Wilmot and graduated from Kearsarge Regional High School in 1979.



Glenn enjoyed life, especially time spent with family and friends. He was well known for his ability to tell a joke or good story and make people laugh. Some of his happiest days were spent at the family camp on Big Diamond Pond, fishing, boating and snowmobiling. He also enjoyed hunting and teaching those hunting and fishing skills to the pride and joy of his life, his son, Stanley Rayno. He enjoyed sports and played soccer, baseball, and hockey in school. He also golfed in the league at the Country Club of NH.



Following high school, Glenn joined the Wilmot Fire and Rescue serving for 36 years, retiring with the rank of Lieutenant. He worked in carpentry, plumbing, and construction for many area contractors. Glenn was then employed for many years at Labsphere. Later, he worked at Corbin Park, Country Club of NH, Bubba's Bar and Grill, and most recently for the Town of Wilmot. As a self-employed handyman, Glenn also worked inside and outside at several homes in the region.



In addition to his son Stanley Rayno, Glenn leaves behind his mother, Loretta Rayno; brother, Douglas Rayno; niece, Sarah Rayno; Stanley's mother, Lisa Madden, all of Wilmot, NH; as well as an aunt, Gay Ellen Rayno, cousins, and so many friends.



He was predeceased by his father, Stanley, in 1985 as well as by his loving grandparents, aunts, and uncles.



SERVICES: A graveside service will be held on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 11 a.m. in Pine Hill Cemetery, Wilmot, NH.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Wilmot Fire and Rescue, P.O. Box 33, Wilmot, NH 03287 and would be greatly appreciated.



Chadwick Funeral Service of New London, N.H., is assisting the family with arrangements.

