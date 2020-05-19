Glenn Allen, 91, of Manchester, NH, died Sunday, May 17, 2020 in Manchester. Glenn was born January 22, 1929 in Swampscott, Massachusetts. He is the son of Bert P. Allen and Velma Jenkins Allen of East Derry, New Hampshire. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Marjorie Lillian Allen (April 2, 2020), and his two sisters, Ann Allen Ingalls and Elaine Allen Rodrick. Glenn is survived by his two brothers, Courtney Allen (Iowa) and Powell Allen (Derry).
Glenn was a graduate of Pinkerton Academy. After graduation from High School, Glenn enlisted in the US Navy during the Korean War. Following military service, he returned home to work alongside his father building their automotive businesses that began in the 1940s with East Derry Garage. From the garage, there was a series of successful family dealerships that included East Derry Lincoln Mercury, Allen Motors, and Dave Allen Lincoln Mercury. His business and community leadership with organizations like the Kiwanis were defined by his integrity, work ethic, kindness, and giving to others that was appreciated by all who knew him as an associate, employee, customer, and friend.
Family defined Glenn's life when he married Marjorie Strand from Groton, Massachusetts in 1955. Throughout their 64 years together they loved to spend time with their four kids, nine grandchildren, and two great grandchildren. They loved traveling around the world, playing golf, fishing and spending time with their family and friends in places that included: East Derry, Ft Myers, Newfound Lake, NH and The Villages in Florida. In their later years, Glenn provided ongoing care and support for Marjorie. Throughout Glenn's 91 years, his family was blessed with his cheerful sense of humor, always seeing the best in everything, outgoing nature, and his heart for those around him. His grandkids will always remember his story-telling and memorable grampy-isms.
Glenn was faithful and involved in the life of his church. He served as a deacon at the First Parish Church in East Derry, active in Congregational and Methodist Churches in Florida, and attended the Saint Paul's United Methodist Church in Manchester while a resident at Birch Hill.
Glenn Allen is survived by his four children who he was deeply devoted: Dave Allen (Elaine), Neal Allen (Loretta), Kristen Ambrose (Chuck) and Becky Allen (Mike Bosse). Glenn and Marjorie had very close and loving relationship with their nine grandchildren: Kate Nette (Bill), Jordan Allen, Charlie Ambrose (Abbey), Christian Allen, Hillary Gelinas (Matt), Kathryn Ambrose, Jeremy Allen, Morghan Goguen, and Courtney Goguen. They have two great grandchildren, Will and Caroline Ambrose.
Glenn and Marjorie's family look forward to celebrating both their lives at a time in the future when families can come together again safely and remember their lives well lived. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts or remembrances can be made to the Benevolence Fund at Birch Hill Retirement Community, 200 Alliance Way, Manchester, NH 03102 or the First Parish Congregational Church, Post Office Box 114, East Derry, NH 03041-0114.
Psalms 16:6 The Boundary Lines have fallen to us in pleasant places: surely, we have a delightful inheritance....
Psalms 16 holds true for all of us who are a part of the Allen family because of the love and care we share as a family. Glenn Allen was reunited with his wife, Marjorie, following his three-week battle with the COVID-19 Virus. We are especially grateful for the care that Glenn was provided by the Nurses, Doctors and Caregivers at Catholic Medical Center (Manchester) and Birch Hill Retirement Community (Hooksett) in New Hampshire.
The Peabody Funeral Homes and Crematorium of Derry and Londonderry are assisting the family with arrangements. To send a condolence, please visit, www.peabodyfuneralhome.com
Glenn was a graduate of Pinkerton Academy. After graduation from High School, Glenn enlisted in the US Navy during the Korean War. Following military service, he returned home to work alongside his father building their automotive businesses that began in the 1940s with East Derry Garage. From the garage, there was a series of successful family dealerships that included East Derry Lincoln Mercury, Allen Motors, and Dave Allen Lincoln Mercury. His business and community leadership with organizations like the Kiwanis were defined by his integrity, work ethic, kindness, and giving to others that was appreciated by all who knew him as an associate, employee, customer, and friend.
Family defined Glenn's life when he married Marjorie Strand from Groton, Massachusetts in 1955. Throughout their 64 years together they loved to spend time with their four kids, nine grandchildren, and two great grandchildren. They loved traveling around the world, playing golf, fishing and spending time with their family and friends in places that included: East Derry, Ft Myers, Newfound Lake, NH and The Villages in Florida. In their later years, Glenn provided ongoing care and support for Marjorie. Throughout Glenn's 91 years, his family was blessed with his cheerful sense of humor, always seeing the best in everything, outgoing nature, and his heart for those around him. His grandkids will always remember his story-telling and memorable grampy-isms.
Glenn was faithful and involved in the life of his church. He served as a deacon at the First Parish Church in East Derry, active in Congregational and Methodist Churches in Florida, and attended the Saint Paul's United Methodist Church in Manchester while a resident at Birch Hill.
Glenn Allen is survived by his four children who he was deeply devoted: Dave Allen (Elaine), Neal Allen (Loretta), Kristen Ambrose (Chuck) and Becky Allen (Mike Bosse). Glenn and Marjorie had very close and loving relationship with their nine grandchildren: Kate Nette (Bill), Jordan Allen, Charlie Ambrose (Abbey), Christian Allen, Hillary Gelinas (Matt), Kathryn Ambrose, Jeremy Allen, Morghan Goguen, and Courtney Goguen. They have two great grandchildren, Will and Caroline Ambrose.
Glenn and Marjorie's family look forward to celebrating both their lives at a time in the future when families can come together again safely and remember their lives well lived. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts or remembrances can be made to the Benevolence Fund at Birch Hill Retirement Community, 200 Alliance Way, Manchester, NH 03102 or the First Parish Congregational Church, Post Office Box 114, East Derry, NH 03041-0114.
Psalms 16:6 The Boundary Lines have fallen to us in pleasant places: surely, we have a delightful inheritance....
Psalms 16 holds true for all of us who are a part of the Allen family because of the love and care we share as a family. Glenn Allen was reunited with his wife, Marjorie, following his three-week battle with the COVID-19 Virus. We are especially grateful for the care that Glenn was provided by the Nurses, Doctors and Caregivers at Catholic Medical Center (Manchester) and Birch Hill Retirement Community (Hooksett) in New Hampshire.
The Peabody Funeral Homes and Crematorium of Derry and Londonderry are assisting the family with arrangements. To send a condolence, please visit, www.peabodyfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Union Leader on May 19, 2020.