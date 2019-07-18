EPSOM - Glenn Roy Smith, 68, passed away July 9, 2019, in Concord.
Born on March 17, 1951, in Newport, Vt., he was the son of the late Elmer and Hilda (Watson) Smith. The family moved to Hooksett, where he and his brothers grew up.
He served four years in the U.S. Air Force.
In civil service, Glenn was a press operator for Moore Business Forms in Manchester.
Glenn enjoyed hunting, fishing and camping with family and friends. Anything to do with the outdoors, he was there. His greatest love was teaching his grandchildren how to fish.
Glenn and his wife have been members of Emmanuel Baptist Church in Hooksett for many years.
Family includes his loving wife, Karen Smith of Epsom; a son, Jason Smith of Manchester; a daughter, Sharon Smith of Manchester; a brother, Ronald Smith (Dorrie) of Homosassa, Fla.; and four grandchildren, Caleb, Matthew, Kaitlyn and William.
He was predeceased by his brother, Wayne Smith.
SERVICES: Services and a celebration of life are planned for Saturday, July 20, at 11 a.m. in Emmanuel Baptist Church, 14 Mammoth Road, Hooksett.
Burial will be in New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery, Boscawen, at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Emmanuel Baptist Church.
Cremation Society of New Hampshire is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Union Leader on July 18, 2019