Glenna L. Daniels, 87, longtime resident of Milford, NH passed away peacefully at her home on May 24, 2020.
She was born in Goffstown, NH on August 8, 1932, a daughter of Gerald S. and Mildred G. (Hall) Jesseman. Raised and educated in Weare, NH, she graduated from Weare High School, Class of 1950 and attended Margaret's School of Beauty in Concord, NH.
Glenna enjoyed sports, gardening, craft fairs, bird watching, and going to the beach, but her life was truly centered around her family. You could find her at various sporting events, cheering on her children, and then in time, her grandchildren, and then later in time, her great grandchildren.
She worked as an x-ray technician/inspector for Hitchiner Manufacturing Company in Milford for 32 years, retiring in 1996.
Family members include five children and their spouses, Glenn and Laura Daniels, Gary and Loreen Daniels, Goldie and Brian Bachelder, Gordon Daniels and Gene Daniels, all of Milford, NH; many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
A private graveside service will be held in Pine Grove Cemetery, Weare, NH. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to SHARE Outreach in Milford, NH. Arrangements are in the care of Smith & Heald Funeral Home, 63 Elm Street, Milford. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please go to www.smith-heald.com
Published in Union Leader on May 31, 2020.