Glenna L. Daniels
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Glenna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Glenna L. Daniels, 87, longtime resident of Milford, NH passed away peacefully at her home on May 24, 2020.

She was born in Goffstown, NH on August 8, 1932, a daughter of Gerald S. and Mildred G. (Hall) Jesseman. Raised and educated in Weare, NH, she graduated from Weare High School, Class of 1950 and attended Margaret's School of Beauty in Concord, NH.

Glenna enjoyed sports, gardening, craft fairs, bird watching, and going to the beach, but her life was truly centered around her family. You could find her at various sporting events, cheering on her children, and then in time, her grandchildren, and then later in time, her great grandchildren.

She worked as an x-ray technician/inspector for Hitchiner Manufacturing Company in Milford for 32 years, retiring in 1996.

Family members include five children and their spouses, Glenn and Laura Daniels, Gary and Loreen Daniels, Goldie and Brian Bachelder, Gordon Daniels and Gene Daniels, all of Milford, NH; many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

A private graveside service will be held in Pine Grove Cemetery, Weare, NH. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to SHARE Outreach in Milford, NH. Arrangements are in the care of Smith & Heald Funeral Home, 63 Elm Street, Milford. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please go to www.smith-heald.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Union Leader on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Smith & Heald Funeral Home
63 Elm Street
Milford, NH 03055
(603) 673-1422
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved