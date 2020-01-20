Guest Book View Sign Service Information McHugh Funeral Home & Cremation Service 283 Hanover Street Manchester , NH 031044920 (603)-622-0962 Visitation 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM McHugh Funeral Home & Cremation Service 283 Hanover Street Manchester , NH 031044920 View Map Memorial service 6:30 PM McHugh Funeral Home & Cremation Service 283 Hanover Street Manchester , NH 031044920 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

MANCHESTER - Gloria A. (Gallant) Mandeville, 85, of Manchester, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, after a lengthy struggle with Alzheimer's disease.



Born in Manchester on Sept. 25,1934, she was the daughter Phillip and Tillie (Kuna) Gallant. Raised as the second of six children, she lived in Hooksett and later in Manchester.



In 1960, she married Raymond Mandeville, and the couple had two children.



Gloria worked many years for Easterseals and in the medical field.



She was kind, generous, hard-working, and hospitable. She loved her family dearly. She was a gentle and elegant lady who loved fashion, reading, and crossword puzzles. Gloria loved being at home and was proud of the fastidious way that she kept it tidy. Her home away from home, the beach, was her joyful place. Gloria was a selfless person and an encourager to others. She had many endearing and characteristic phrases that would point to her kindness and humor. One thing she would always say was: "You're a star." We will always carry her memory in our hearts.



Family members include her daughter, Gina (Floyd Flanders); her son, Craig (wife, Martha); six grandchildren, Sasha, Jason, and Kelsie Desfosses, and Colby, Calvin and Cameron Mandeville; a great-grandchild, Shaine Desfosses; her brothers, Robert, Ernest and Donald Gallant; and nieces, nephews and cousins.



She was predeceased by her husband, Raymond Mandeville; her parents, Phillip and Tillie Gallant; and her sisters, Elizabeth Zarakotas and Eleanor Daniel.



SERVICES: Visitation is Wednesday, Jan. 22, from 4 to 7 p.m. in McHugh Funeral Home, 283 Hanover St., corner of Beech Street, Manchester. A memorial service will be celebrated by Pastor Bruce Southerland at 6:30 p.m.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the , 166 S. River Road, Suite 210, Bedford, N.H. 03110.



Condolences may be offered at



