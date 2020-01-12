Guest Book View Sign Service Information Brewitt Funeral Home 2 Epping Street Raymond , NH 03077 (603)-895-3628 Celebration of Life 11:00 AM - 2:00 PM Deerfield Town Hall Send Flowers Obituary

Gloria Riel went peacefully to be with her Lord and Savior on Jan. 9, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer.



She is survived by her son Shane Riel of Candia; her daughter Sheila Mooers of Milton, Fla.; and her grandchildren Derek, Deven, Jesse, Dakota, Nathan, Adam, Hannah; her cousin Judy and husband Jasper Covey; and numerous other relatives and friends including some recently reconnected. She was predeceased by her husband Marcel, her daughter Valerie Belanger, brothers Glendon Baker and Larry Baker, and sister Nonie Moore.



Gloria was born in Vermont and grew up in Northfield. As a teen, she moved to Manchester, N.H., and attended Central High. She worked at Pandora and then Foster Grant where she met Marcel. They moved to Deerfield, N.H., in 1967. In the 1980s, Gloria and Marcel opened The Lobster Boat Restaurant in Merrimack, N.H., which they sold after four years of great success.



Gloria and Marcel spent many pleasant hours fishing for salmon on Lake Ontario. Gloria also enjoyed visiting Hampton beach, staying with relatives in Vermont, cooking, crocheting, gardening, attending political meetings, and spending time with family and friends.



SERVICES: A potluck gathering for a life celebration will be held at the Deerfield Town Hall on Saturday, Jan. 18, from 11 until 2.



In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Rockingham VNA/Hospice, 137 Epping Road, Exeter NH, 03833.



www.brewittfuneralhome.com.

