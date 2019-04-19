Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Gloria B. Hall, 83, a resident of Naples, Florida since 1989, Passed away from Heart failure on December 16, 2018, at Naples Community Hospital.



Gloria was born on October 14, 1935 in Lowell, Mass to the late Chester W. and Stacia Zolkos (Sally) Battles, of Pelham, New Hampshire.



She graduated from Nashua high School, Nashua , New Hampshire in 1953, and University of New Hampshire in 1957 with a degree in BA in History & Education.



She married the late E. Joel Hall in 1957. Gloria taught 7th grade in the Dover, New Hampshire school system for 3 years. She spent 13 Years raising her 3 children and in 1973 she and Joel started Chautauqua Airlines an Allegheny (US Air) Commuter Airline. They worked side by side for 14 years before selling Chautauqua Airlines and Retiring to Naples, Florida. She enjoyed traveling visiting over 75 countries around the world .



Survivors include Nancy H. Gardner of Thomson, Georgia, Jeffery B Hall of Naples, Sarah E Welty (Timothy) of Solin, Ohio.



She was preceded in death by her husband E. Joel Hall (1993).



Friends are welcome Saturday May 4th for a graveside service and internment to be held at 11:00 am at the Old Main Street Cemetery in New London NH, officiant The Rev. Virginia B. Hall, sister-in-law.



A Luncheon reception will follow at the New London Inn, Sargent Room. 353 Main St. New London.

235 Main Street P.O. Box 68

New London , NH 03257

(603) 526-6442 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Union Leader on Apr. 19, 2019

