Gloria B. (Beland, Goulet) Nayor
1938 - 2020
Gloria B. (Beland, Goulet) Nayor, 81, of Manchester, NH, died peacefully on June 19, 2020, at her residence, after a courageous battle with breast cancer.

Born in Lawrence, MA on December 7, 1938, she was the daughter of the late Edgar and Marie (Beauchesne) Beland. She was a graduate of St. Anne's High School, where she was the Valedictorian, and earned her bachelor's degree in English and her master's degree in Special Education both from Salem State University. During her career as an educator, she taught at both St. Rita's and St. Anne's in Lawrence. She also taught English at the Greater Lawrence Regional Vocational High School for over 20 years.

Gloria enjoyed going to the flea market with her husband Bill, listening to music and crocheting.

Above all else, she will be remembered as a devoted and loving wife, mother, step mother, grandmother, sister and friend.

Surviving family members include her husband, William J. Nayor of Manchester, NH; two sons, Paul G. Goulet and wife Sandra of Chelmsford, MA, and Claude R. Goulet; one step son, Clayton A. Nayor of Manchester, NH; one step grandson, Walker Nayor of Manchester, NH; and one sister, Celeste Sickorez of Tyngsboro, MA. She was predeceased by her parents, her brother Charles in 1985 and her sister, Claire Beland in 2018.

All services will be private to family only. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Gloria's memory to: Susan B. Komen for the Cure at: https://ww5.komen.org/Donate/Donate.html. To leave a message of condolence, please go to www.lambertfuneralhome.com.


Published in Union Leader on Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory
1799 Elm St
Manchester, NH 03104
603-625-6951
