Gloria B. (Beland, Goulet) Nayor, 81, of Manchester, NH, died peacefully on June 19, 2020, at her residence, after a courageous battle with breast cancer.
Born in Lawrence, MA on December 7, 1938, she was the daughter of the late Edgar and Marie (Beauchesne) Beland. She was a graduate of St. Anne's High School, where she was the Valedictorian, and earned her bachelor's degree in English and her master's degree in Special Education both from Salem State University. During her career as an educator, she taught at both St. Rita's and St. Anne's in Lawrence. She also taught English at the Greater Lawrence Regional Vocational High School for over 20 years.
Gloria enjoyed going to the flea market with her husband Bill, listening to music and crocheting.
Above all else, she will be remembered as a devoted and loving wife, mother, step mother, grandmother, sister and friend.
Surviving family members include her husband, William J. Nayor of Manchester, NH; two sons, Paul G. Goulet and wife Sandra of Chelmsford, MA, and Claude R. Goulet; one step son, Clayton A. Nayor of Manchester, NH; one step grandson, Walker Nayor of Manchester, NH; and one sister, Celeste Sickorez of Tyngsboro, MA. She was predeceased by her parents, her brother Charles in 1985 and her sister, Claire Beland in 2018.
All services will be private to family only. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Gloria's memory to: Susan B. Komen for the Cure at: https://ww5.komen.org/Donate/Donate.html. To leave a message of condolence, please go to www.lambertfuneralhome.com.
Born in Lawrence, MA on December 7, 1938, she was the daughter of the late Edgar and Marie (Beauchesne) Beland. She was a graduate of St. Anne's High School, where she was the Valedictorian, and earned her bachelor's degree in English and her master's degree in Special Education both from Salem State University. During her career as an educator, she taught at both St. Rita's and St. Anne's in Lawrence. She also taught English at the Greater Lawrence Regional Vocational High School for over 20 years.
Gloria enjoyed going to the flea market with her husband Bill, listening to music and crocheting.
Above all else, she will be remembered as a devoted and loving wife, mother, step mother, grandmother, sister and friend.
Surviving family members include her husband, William J. Nayor of Manchester, NH; two sons, Paul G. Goulet and wife Sandra of Chelmsford, MA, and Claude R. Goulet; one step son, Clayton A. Nayor of Manchester, NH; one step grandson, Walker Nayor of Manchester, NH; and one sister, Celeste Sickorez of Tyngsboro, MA. She was predeceased by her parents, her brother Charles in 1985 and her sister, Claire Beland in 2018.
All services will be private to family only. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Gloria's memory to: Susan B. Komen for the Cure at: https://ww5.komen.org/Donate/Donate.html. To leave a message of condolence, please go to www.lambertfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Union Leader on Jun. 24, 2020.