Service Information Lambert Funeral Home 1799 Elm St Manchester , NH 03104 (603)-625-6951 Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM St. Raphael Church Walker St Manchester , NH

Gloria C. Gagnon, 91, of Manchester passed away peacefully October 31, 2019 surrounded by her loving family.



Born in Manchester on August 15, 1928, she was the daughter of Leopold and Edmay (Dunn) Ethier. She was a lifelong resident of Manchester, graduating from Manchester West High School.



Prior to retirement, she had been employed in the accounting department at Verizon for many years.



Gloria found her greatest joy in life being with her family, raising her children and babysitting her grandchildren. She loved traveling, entertaining, knitting the kids sweaters, making Christmas cookies and baking tourtiere. Gloria spent much of her retirement volunteering, including Catholic Medical Center, teaching literacy and the St. Raphael Parish Food Pantry. She also served on the board of the Manchester City Library.



Family members include her husband, Alfred Gagnon of Manchester; her children, Lisa Delahanty of Hooksett, Keith Lafrance and wife Barbara of Brookline, NH; two stepchildren, Corinne Szopa and husband Tom of Portsmouth, Dr. Anita Gagnon of Montreal, Canada; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



She was predeceased by her parents, sister, Jeannette Martel, brother, Roland Ethier, son-in-law, Kevin Delahanty and nephews Rick Ethier and Peter Martel.



A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Monday, November 4th at 10 am in St. Raphael Church, Walker St, Manchester. Committal prayers will follow in the mausoleum of Mt. Calvary Cemetery.



The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Mount Carmel Nursing Center for loving and wonderful care.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to St. Raphael Parish, 103 Walker St, Manchester, NH 03102.



