Gloria Dinges Jankowski, 93, of Derry, NH passed away Friday, August 21, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Gloria was born in Haverhill, MA of December 21, 1926 to late Lester and Nellie (Sargent) Dinges.
She loved music and started dancing as soon as she heard any music. Roy Orbison and Elvis were among her favorites. She enjoyed old movies, loved playing parcheesi, gardening and reading cards. She was an avid Red Sox fan and got to go to her first game last year, 2019.
Gloria is survived by her sons, Albert (Jay) Cutroni and his wife Elaine of Derry and Michael Cutroni, Sr. and his wife Linda of Haverhill, MA; daughter Becky Galusha and her husband Mark of Concord, NH; grandchildren, Jeanne Santos and husband Steven of Bradford, MA, Michael A. Cutroni, Jr. and wife Jeannine of Haverhill, MA, Dawn Strandell of Melbourne, FL and Sean Galusha and wife Beatris of Boston, MA and her great-grandchildren, Anthony Santos and Colton Cutroni.
She was known as G.G to many. She was predeceased by her husband, Conrad Jankowski and granddaughter, Sabrina Galusha.
She will be sadly missed by all who knew her.
There will be no calling hours. The Peabody Funeral Homes & Crematorium, 15 Birch St., Derry is assisting the family with arrangements. Memorial contributions may be made to a food bank of one's choice in NH or MA, such as the Derry Food Pantry, 4 Crystal Ave # 4, Derry. To send a condolence or for more information, please visit, www.peabodyfuneralhome.com