1/1
Gloria Dinges Jankowski
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gloria's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gloria Dinges Jankowski, 93, of Derry, NH passed away Friday, August 21, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Gloria was born in Haverhill, MA of December 21, 1926 to late Lester and Nellie (Sargent) Dinges.

She loved music and started dancing as soon as she heard any music. Roy Orbison and Elvis were among her favorites. She enjoyed old movies, loved playing parcheesi, gardening and reading cards. She was an avid Red Sox fan and got to go to her first game last year, 2019.

Gloria is survived by her sons, Albert (Jay) Cutroni and his wife Elaine of Derry and Michael Cutroni, Sr. and his wife Linda of Haverhill, MA; daughter Becky Galusha and her husband Mark of Concord, NH; grandchildren, Jeanne Santos and husband Steven of Bradford, MA, Michael A. Cutroni, Jr. and wife Jeannine of Haverhill, MA, Dawn Strandell of Melbourne, FL and Sean Galusha and wife Beatris of Boston, MA and her great-grandchildren, Anthony Santos and Colton Cutroni.

She was known as G.G to many. She was predeceased by her husband, Conrad Jankowski and granddaughter, Sabrina Galusha.

She will be sadly missed by all who knew her.

There will be no calling hours. The Peabody Funeral Homes & Crematorium, 15 Birch St., Derry is assisting the family with arrangements. Memorial contributions may be made to a food bank of one's choice in NH or MA, such as the Derry Food Pantry, 4 Crystal Ave # 4, Derry. To send a condolence or for more information, please visit, www.peabodyfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Union Leader on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Peabody Funeral Home & Crematorium
15 Birch Street
Derry, NH 03038
(603) 432-2801
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved