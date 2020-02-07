Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gloria Jean Boulanger. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

CAPE CORAL, Fla. - Gloria Jean Boulanger, 69, of Cape Coral, passed away unexpectedly on Feb. 4, 2020, in her home.



She was the daughter of the late Blanche and Wilfred Perreault. Gloria lived most of her life in Manchester, N.H.



Before retiring in 2006, she worked 30 years for Osram Sylvania.



Gloria loved her family more than anything. She enjoyed playing bingo, floating in her pool, and driving through her neighborhood to see the owls. She was a selfless woman who devoted her life to caring for her family.



Family members include her devoted husband of 51 years, Bob; her children, Robert and wife Christina Boulanger of Cape Coral, and Karen Wallington and husband Ian of Manchester, N.H.; her grandchildren, Nickolas and Andrew Boulanger, Ethan and Emma Wallington, and Ashley and Tyrell Boulanger; her great-grandchildren, Jennifer and Rylee Boulanger, and soon to be Aria; her sister, Elly Laliberte and husband Marc, and children Emilie and Nathan Laliberte, who Gloria considered her grandchildren.



Gloria was predeceased by her daughter, Jennifer, in 2012.



SERVICES: A celebration of Gloria's life will be held at a later date.



Because of her love of owls, memorial donations may be directed to Cape Coral Friends of Wildlife, 3900 Drane Field Road, Lakeland, Fla., 33811.

