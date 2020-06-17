DUNBARTON - Gloria Averill, born December 25, 1945, Manchester, NH, went to her meet Jesus June 9, 2020 from her home in Dunbarton with loving family by side. Pre-deceased by her parents Maurice Gionet and Doris Gagne Gionet, her sister Evelyn Fletcher and her husband Richard Averill and her step-daughter Karen Averill. She leaves behind two sisters Priscilla Desrochers and Diana and husband Stephen Commande. Two sons, Maurice and Jeffrey Averill and a step-son Ken Averill. She also leaves behind, grandchildren and many nieces and nephews, as well as, a wealth of other treasured friends and family members. She also leaves behind Donna Vlangas, who was her niece and who grew up with Gloria and Richard and took loving care of Gloria allowing her to spend her final days at
home surrounded by things she knew and loved and Gloria referred to her as the "daughter she loved and never had". Gloria was graduated from Manchester Memorial High School. She retired from Catholic Medical Center. She was a past member of the Allenstown Volunteer Fire Dept and served as an instructor and was a Civil Air Patrol Cadet. Gloria loved her family and friends, she always had time to lend a hand or a kind word whether to her family, friends, or a stranger. Gloria placed a great deal of importance on people and considered her family and friends to be her most valuable treasure. Quick to share a joke she always made time to listen. She will be remembered as a kind and loving wife, mother, sister, daughter, grandmother and friend. Gloria left the world a better place because she had been in it. Family Requests that in lieu of Flowers donations be made to the Hospice Program or a charity of your choice. A Mass for Gloria will be held on Saturday June 27th at 11:00am at Blessed Sacrament Parish 14 Elm St., Manchester, NH. Immediately following The family invites family and friends to share in an Open House Celebration of Gloria's life at her sister-in-law Christine Averill's home at 14 Ordway Rd., Dunbarton, NH.
Published in Union Leader on Jun. 17, 2020.