MANCHESTER - Gloria Lopez, 60, of Manchester, died Jan. 31, 2020, in her home surrounded by her loving family, after a lengthy illness.
Born in Manchester on Dec. 7, 1959, she was the daughter of Robert and Eva (Belair) Caron. She was a lifelong resident of the Queen City.
Gloria attended Manchester Memorial High School.
In her early years, Gloria was employed as a CDL truck driver. Later, she was a school crossing guard at Weston Elementary School for 10 years.
A loving and devoted wife and mother, her family was the center of her life. She enjoyed spending time at the beach. Gloria lives in everyone she touched and will never be forgotten.
Family members include her beloved husband 33 years, Michael J. Lopez Jr.; a son, Jon Lopez of Manchester; a daughter, Katrina Lopez of Manchester; a sister, Shirley Santomassimo of St. Petersburg, Fla.; and nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was predeceased by a daughter, Kayla Lopez as well as two brothers, Robert Caron and Ronald Caron.
SERVICES: After cremation, funeral services will be private.
Connor-Healy Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 537 Union St., Manchester, is in charge of arrangements.
For more information, please visit: www.connorhealy.com.
Published in Union Leader on Feb. 4, 2020