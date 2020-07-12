1/
Gloria M. Chamberlain
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gloria's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gloria M. Chamberlain, 86, of Manchester, NH died on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at Maple Leaf Health Care Center, in Manchester, NH.

Ms. Chamberlain was born on August 13, 1933, in Winthrop, MA, the daughter of the late Douglas M. and Marie L. (Davis) Lewis.

Prior to her retirement, Ms. Chamberlain was employed at Day's Inn.

Members of her family include; her two sons, Douglas R. St. Pierre, Sr. of Walterboro, SC; Ernie St. Pierre, of Derry, NH; grandchildren, Christopher St. Pierre, of Derry, NH; Douglas R. St. Pierre, Jr., of Hooksett, NH; Randall St. Pierre, of Norfolk, VA; Toni Lynn Rogers, also of Norfolk, VA; great grandchildren, Derek St. Pierre, of Derry, NH; Shyanne St. Pierre and Cheyenne Davichik, both of Hooksett, NH.

SERVICES: There are no services.

Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium assisted the family with arrangements. To view an online memorial, leave a message of condolence, or for more information please go to www.phaneuf.net


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Union Leader on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Phaneuf Funeral Homes & Crematorium - Hanover Street
243 Hanover Street
Manchester, NH 03104
603-625-5777
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved