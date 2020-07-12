Gloria M. Chamberlain, 86, of Manchester, NH died on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at Maple Leaf Health Care Center, in Manchester, NH.
Ms. Chamberlain was born on August 13, 1933, in Winthrop, MA, the daughter of the late Douglas M. and Marie L. (Davis) Lewis.
Prior to her retirement, Ms. Chamberlain was employed at Day's Inn.
Members of her family include; her two sons, Douglas R. St. Pierre, Sr. of Walterboro, SC; Ernie St. Pierre, of Derry, NH; grandchildren, Christopher St. Pierre, of Derry, NH; Douglas R. St. Pierre, Jr., of Hooksett, NH; Randall St. Pierre, of Norfolk, VA; Toni Lynn Rogers, also of Norfolk, VA; great grandchildren, Derek St. Pierre, of Derry, NH; Shyanne St. Pierre and Cheyenne Davichik, both of Hooksett, NH.
SERVICES: There are no services.
