MANCHESTER - Gloria M. Dionne, 71, of Manchester, passed away on Nov. 8, 2019, in Concord Hospice House surrounded by her loving family.
Born in Manchester in 1947, she was the daughter of William and Majella (Miville) Lawrence. She was a lifelong Manchester resident. She graduated from St. Marie's High School, the Sacred Heart School of Nursing, and later earned her master's degree as a nurse practitioner from Rivier University. She would go on to enjoy a lengthy and fulfilling career in nursing for more than 50 years, having spent nearly 20 years at Catholic Medical Center.
As a wonderful artist, Gloria will be remembered for her paintings that she leaves behind, and her passion for beauty and art. Gloria loved to tend to her garden, especially her flowers, travelling with her family to the beach and around New Hampshire, and cruises with her husband Leon around the world. Above all, Gloria loved spending time with her family, having hosted many birthday and holiday celebrations in her Manchester home. Gloria has now joined her parents and loving husband Leon Dionne in heaven.
Family members include her three daughters, Dawn Georges and her husband J. Raphael, Heather Skermont and her husband Zachary, and Danielle McGilvary and her husband Michael; her sister, Anita Lawrence; her brother, Michael Lawrence; two grandsons, Maddox McGilvary and J. Raphael Georges II; and nieces, nephews and extended family.
SERVICES: A celebration of life is planned for Saturday, Nov. 16, at 11 a.m. in Phaneuf Funeral Homes, 243 Hanover St., Manchester, with a memorial service beginning at noon. Gloria will be laid to rest immediately after the services in Mount Calvary Cemetery, Manchester. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to . Visit www.phaneuf.net.
