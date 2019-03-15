Obituary Guest Book View Sign

BEDFORD - Gordon H. Lewis Jr. was born on May 28, 1944, and passed away on March 13, 2019. Gordon was the son of Eleanor Lewis and the late Gordon H. Lewis Sr.



He is survived by his wife Valrie; his mother Eleanor Lewis; his brother Matthew Lewis; and Gordon and Valrie's three children: Gordon S. Lewis, Leslie Lewis Froio and Ryan Lewis. He is also survived by seven grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother, Michael Lewis.



Gordon graduated from Stoughton High School in 1962. He then attended the Wentworth Institute of Technology in Boston before leaving to enlist in the U.S. Army, serving both in Germany at a Hawk Missile Site and in Vietnam.



Gordon was happily married to Valrie C. Lewis for 52 years. They were married in 1967 and lived in Cape Cod and Arizona before settling in New Hampshire. They have resided in Bedford for the past 22 years.



Family was most important to Gordon; he spent many wonderful moments with family at their home on Martha's Vineyard and later at various vacation spots.



After the Army, Gordon held several jobs in the supermarket industry, then the electronics industry, culminating in 30 years as President and CEO of NETS Electronics, Inc. He was also a founding board member for Centrix Bank.



Gordon gave back to his community by volunteering within 4-H and serving on many different non-profit boards, such as the World Wildlife Fund, Trout Unlimited and Ruffed Grouse Society.



Gordon was a lifelong hunter and fisherman, enjoying many days out in nature with family and friends. He and his wife Valrie enjoyed traveling throughout the world, their favorite special spot being the Florida Keys where they would fish for tarpon together.



He wrote about these adventures and escapades in his newspaper column "The Outdoor Notebook" and his series within the notebook "The Professor and I". These stories were published in many newspapers for more than 30 years.



Gordon was a car enthusiast. He enjoyed car shows and he and Valrie spent many happy times with their Corvette Club. Gordon was loved and will be missed by many.



After cremation, calling hours will be held on Sunday, March 17, from 2 to 5 p.m. in the Peabody Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 290 Mammoth Road, Londonderry. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday at 10 a.m. at St. Elizabeth Seton Church, 190 Meeting House Road, Bedford. Burial with honors will follow in the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery, Boscawen. In lieu of flowers the family asks that people donate to or the Manchester VNA Hospice.





