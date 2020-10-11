Gordon Oliver, 63, died Oct. 5, 2020.



Born Sept. 3, 1957, in Manchester, he is the son of Charles and Evelyn (Batalis) Oliver.



He earned a master's in economics and finance and worked at CIT Bank, Direct Capital and General Motors.



He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Brenda (Guptill) Oliver of Rochester; brothers, Stacy and Charles Oliver; nieces, Tricia Parkinson, Genesis, Ginger, Phoebe and Grace Pike; nephews, Matthew Pike, Eric Parkinson and Joshua Parkinson



