Gordon Oliver, 63, died Oct. 5, 2020.
Born Sept. 3, 1957, in Manchester, he is the son of Charles and Evelyn (Batalis) Oliver.
He earned a master's in economics and finance and worked at CIT Bank, Direct Capital and General Motors.
He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Brenda (Guptill) Oliver of Rochester; brothers, Stacy and Charles Oliver; nieces, Tricia Parkinson, Genesis, Ginger, Phoebe and Grace Pike; nephews, Matthew Pike, Eric Parkinson and Joshua Parkinson
Published in Union Leader on Oct. 11, 2020.