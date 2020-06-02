Gordon R. Wentzell
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Gordon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gordon R. Wentzell, 89, died unexpectedly May 29, 2020 at his home in Deerfield, NH.

He was born April 17, 1931 in Worcester, MA, son of the late Cecil Wentzell and Lila (Gillin) Wentzell.

Gordon grew up in Worcester, MA and was a graduate of Commerce High School. Gordon worked as an oil burner technician and served in the Army National Guard before enlisting in the United States Navy. He retired from the Navy as a Senior Chief Petty Officer after 22 years of service in the submarine division. Gordon was a longtime resident of Deerfield, NH and wintered many years in Ocala, FL. Gordon was a devoted member of the Deerfield Community Church where he also played the piano and was in the choir. He was also a member of the British Iron Motorcycle Club and the Northwood Masonic Lodge.

Gordon enjoyed riding around in his 1960's Jaguar and playing golf.

He is survived by his loving wife, Vicky (Joan) Wentzell, sister, Joyce Wentzell of Worcester, MA, son, Matthew Gordon Wentzell of Deerfield, NH, daughter, Valerie Derda of Michigan, son, Andrew Richard Wentzell of S. Carolina, son, Charles Victor Wentzell of Kittery, ME., 3 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic:

A private family burial will be held at the NH State Veterans Cemetery, Boscawen, NH.

A memorial service will be planned at a later date at the Deerfield Community Church.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the Deerfield Community Church, 15 Church St., Deerfield, NH 03037.

www.brewittfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Union Leader on Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Brewitt Funeral Home
2 Epping Street
Raymond, NH 03077
(603) 895-3628
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved