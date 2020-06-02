Gordon R. Wentzell, 89, died unexpectedly May 29, 2020 at his home in Deerfield, NH.He was born April 17, 1931 in Worcester, MA, son of the late Cecil Wentzell and Lila (Gillin) Wentzell.Gordon grew up in Worcester, MA and was a graduate of Commerce High School. Gordon worked as an oil burner technician and served in the Army National Guard before enlisting in the United States Navy. He retired from the Navy as a Senior Chief Petty Officer after 22 years of service in the submarine division. Gordon was a longtime resident of Deerfield, NH and wintered many years in Ocala, FL. Gordon was a devoted member of the Deerfield Community Church where he also played the piano and was in the choir. He was also a member of the British Iron Motorcycle Club and the Northwood Masonic Lodge.Gordon enjoyed riding around in his 1960's Jaguar and playing golf.He is survived by his loving wife, Vicky (Joan) Wentzell, sister, Joyce Wentzell of Worcester, MA, son, Matthew Gordon Wentzell of Deerfield, NH, daughter, Valerie Derda of Michigan, son, Andrew Richard Wentzell of S. Carolina, son, Charles Victor Wentzell of Kittery, ME., 3 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.Due to the COVID-19 pandemic:A private family burial will be held at the NH State Veterans Cemetery, Boscawen, NH.A memorial service will be planned at a later date at the Deerfield Community Church.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the Deerfield Community Church, 15 Church St., Deerfield, NH 03037.