Service Information Mayhew Funeral Home 12 Landgon Street Plymouth , NH 03264 (603)-536-3163 Calling hours 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Mayhew Funeral Home 12 Landgon Street Plymouth , NH 03264 Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM St. Matthew Holy Trinity Parish 11 School St., Plymouth , NH Obituary

Gordon Chesley, 79, passed away on March 29, 2019, after a long fought battle with Lymphoma and Bladder cancer.



In the final weeks he was surrounded by family and friends reminiscing of old times and childhood memories. He had two places he called home, Campton, N.H., where he moved to from Montpelier, Vt., in 1969, and Florida, his winter home for more than 25 years, until the passing of his beloved wife Evelyn P. Mewhorter Chesley.



Gordon was born in Montpelier, Vt., to Dorothy "Dot" May Jangraw and Harold W. Chesley at Heaton Hospital on June 29, 1939. The oldest of four children, growing up with his best friend and brother Ronald "Ronnie," often working together in the carnival and concession life with their parents and Grandparents George and Dora Dumas Chesley.



Gordon attended St. Michael's School in Montpelier, Vt., before attending Mt. Assumption Academy in Plattsburgh, N.Y., where he graduated in 1958.



He met his beloved wife Evelyn while she was working for his parents in the family business in Morris, N.Y., at the Otsego County Fair and they were wed on Oct. 18, 1961. Together they had worked at raising a family while Gordon had done construction jobs; his heart always led him back to the food service industry where he spent several winters working at the Baselodge for Waterville Valley Ski Area and also his own Chesley's Bar-B-Que and Catering, and he will be remembered by many friends, vendors and associations he had the pleasure of doing business with. This along with his children and their families is what he considered his family.



Gordon was predeceased by his beloved wife Evelyn of 51 years, and a grandson Christopher Ryan Chesley.



He is survived by his two daughters, Donna Chesley Stewart of Webster, N.H., Diane Lyon and her husband Doug of Dalton, N.H., and three sons, Christopher Chesley of Webster, N.H., Scott Chesley and his wife Cathy of Ormond, Fla., and Randall Chesley of Campton, N.H. Gordon is also survived by two brothers, Ronald and his wife Sis Chesley of Campton, N.H., and Debary, Fla., and Lawrence and his wife Caren of Holderness, N.H. and Sarasota, Fla.; along with a sister Maryann Chesley Khoury of Ocoee, Fla.; sisters-in-law Mary Knapp and her husband Anson of Milford, N.Y., and Dawn Mewhorter of Otego, N.Y.; 14 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; as well as several nieces and nephews.



There will be calling hours for Gordon and his parents, Harold W. and Dorothy M. , at Mayhew Funeral Home, 12 Langdon St. Plymouth, N.H., Tuesday, July 9, 6 to 8 p.m.



A Mass of Christian Burial for Gordon and his parents will be celebrated in St. Matthew Holy Trinity Parish, 11 School St., Plymouth, N.H., Wednesday, July 10 at 10 a.m. Interment will follow services at the Blair Cemetery in Campton.





