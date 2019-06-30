Gordon Chesley, 79, passed away on March 29, 2019, after a long-fought battle with lymphoma and bladder cancer.
SERVICES: There will be calling hours for Gordon and his parents, Harold W. and Dorothy M., at Mayhew Funeral Home, 12 Langdon St., Plymouth, N.H., Tuesday, July 9, 6 to 8 p.m.
A Mass of Christian burial for Gordon and his parents will be celebrated in St. Matthew Holy Trinity Parish, 11 School St., Plymouth, N.H., Wednesday, July 10, at 10 a.m. Interment will follow services at the Blair Cemetery in Campton.
Published in Union Leader on June 30, 2019