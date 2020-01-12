Guest Book View Sign Service Information Lambert Funeral Home 1799 Elm St Manchester , NH 03104 (603)-625-6951 Send Flowers Obituary

Gordon W. LaLanne, 80, lifelong resident of Manchester, died Jan. 4, 2020, after a period of declining health.



Born in Sanford, Maine, on Oct. 9, 1939, he was the son of Robert and Florence (Morin) LaLanne.



Prior to retirement, he had worked at Dorson & Fleischer Shoe Company for many years. He had also worked at Magelite in Dracut, Mass.



Gordon enjoyed going to the Palace Theatre and designing shoes, and loved dancing, jazz and opera music.



He was predeceased by his parents; his brother, Bobby LaLanne of Atlantic Beach, Fla.; and nephew, Robby LaLanne and nephew, Shawn.



Family members include his daughters, Christine DeBlois and husband Ron of Hollis, Denise Boisvert of Manchester, Pauline Geas and husband James Sr. of Manchester; his son, Daniel LaLanne of Manchester; grandchildren, David Provencher of Manchester, Roger Provencher and wife Chelsea of Manchester, Amanda Whary of Hollis, Erik Boisvert of Manchester, James Geas Jr. of Derry, and Kylee LaLanne of Goffstown; great-grandchildren, Liam Whary of Hollis, Violet Provencher of Manchester, and Lily Provencher of Manchester; a brother, Rodney LaLanne and wife Jackie of Manchester; nephew, Troy LaLanne of Florida.



SERVICES: Burial will be in the family lot at St. Charles Cemetery, Dover, in the springtime.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the American Diabetes Association, 249 Canal St., Manchester, NH 03101.







