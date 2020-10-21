Grace Chartrand, 92 of Bedford, NH passed away of natural causes on October 16th 2020 at Windham Terrace in Windham, NH. She was born in East Providence, Rhode Island in 1928.
Grace was married to the late Robert Chartrand in 1948 and they lived together in Bedford, NH. Grace is survived by her three children and their spouses; Steven and Debbie (Todd) Chartrand of Rochester, NY; Gary and Nancy (Piecuch) Chartrand of Ponte Vedra Beach, FL and Alan and Donna (Roy) Chartrand of Pelham, NH. She is also survived by eight grandchildren and seven great grandchildren with one more on the way. She was predeceased by her loving husband Robert in 1990.
Grace was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and was immensely proud of her family. She leaves behind nothing but great memories of life on the farm that she and her husband Robert operated for over 30 years on Rundlett Hill Road in Bedford, NH. She enjoyed life to its fullest and will be remembered for her faith in God, love of family, and her jovial disposition. She loved to cook and entertain for her family and she was known for her famous chocolate chip cookies.
Grace often joked that raising three boys would put her at the front of the line to meet St. Peter in heaven.
A celebration of life and burial will start with a funeral mass at St. Elizabeth Seton in Bedford NH on October 26th at 11am and immediately following with a graveside service at St. Josephs Cemetery in Bedford, NH. Those in attendance are respectfully requested to wear face coverings and practice social distancing.
The family suggests that in lieu of flowers please make donations to St. Elizabeth Seton Parish in Bedford, NH.
Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium is assisting the family with arrangements.
