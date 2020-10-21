1/2
Grace A. Chartrand
1928 - 2020
Grace Chartrand, 92 of Bedford, NH passed away of natural causes on October 16th 2020 at Windham Terrace in Windham, NH. She was born in East Providence, Rhode Island in 1928.

Grace was married to the late Robert Chartrand in 1948 and they lived together in Bedford, NH. Grace is survived by her three children and their spouses; Steven and Debbie (Todd) Chartrand of Rochester, NY; Gary and Nancy (Piecuch) Chartrand of Ponte Vedra Beach, FL and Alan and Donna (Roy) Chartrand of Pelham, NH. She is also survived by eight grandchildren and seven great grandchildren with one more on the way. She was predeceased by her loving husband Robert in 1990.

Grace was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and was immensely proud of her family. She leaves behind nothing but great memories of life on the farm that she and her husband Robert operated for over 30 years on Rundlett Hill Road in Bedford, NH. She enjoyed life to its fullest and will be remembered for her faith in God, love of family, and her jovial disposition. She loved to cook and entertain for her family and she was known for her famous chocolate chip cookies.

Grace often joked that raising three boys would put her at the front of the line to meet St. Peter in heaven.

A celebration of life and burial will start with a funeral mass at St. Elizabeth Seton in Bedford NH on October 26th at 11am and immediately following with a graveside service at St. Josephs Cemetery in Bedford, NH. Those in attendance are respectfully requested to wear face coverings and practice social distancing.

The family suggests that in lieu of flowers please make donations to St. Elizabeth Seton Parish in Bedford, NH.

Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium is assisting the family with arrangements. To view Grace's online tribute, or send flowers or condolences to the family, visit www.Phaneuf.net.


Published in Union Leader on Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
26
Funeral Mass
11:00 - 12:00 PM
St. Elizabeth Seton Church
OCT
26
Burial
12:00 - 12:30 PM
St. Joseph Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Phaneuf Funeral Homes & Crematorium - Hanover Street
243 Hanover Street
Manchester, NH 03104
603-625-5777
Memories & Condolences

October 20, 2020
Stephen,Gary, Alan , I'm so sorry to hear of Grace's passing. Grace was a special lady and like a sister to my mom. I have nothing but lovely and funny memories when I think of Grace. She will be missed but forever in our hearts and memories. Love to all of you and your beautiful families.
Sheila Loughlin Lopergolo
Family Friend
October 20, 2020
My deepest sympathy to the Chartrand Family. Your mother was a wonderful woman.
Pauline Lemire Lessard
Friend
October 20, 2020
Stephen, Gary, Alan and your families,

Please accept our sincere condolences. Aunt Grace was a shining star and will always be remembered for her vitality and kindness to everyone she met. My brother Kevin worked with her some 35 years ago at Jordan Marsh and when he heard the news he was saddened as he remembers her and what a kind heart she had. If we had more Grace's in the world it would be a much better place. Here's to a life very well lived. Godspeed Aunt Grace.
Jim and Karen and boys Labarre
Family
