Grace E. Tibbo (1929 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "My deepest sympathy to Graces family. May she Rest In Peace"
    - Cynthia Burrows
  • "Jamie, so sorry for the loss of your Mom. All good prayers..."
    - Laura Dunn
  • "Sue and Jamie, Leah and I send our condolences on the loss..."
    - Bill MacDougall
  • "Our condolences on the passing of Grace. She was loved by..."
    - Edward and Monica Moquin
  • "Thoughts and prayers to all of you. She was indeed the most..."
    - Monique Heintzelman
Service Information
Lambert Funeral Home
1799 Elm St
Manchester, NH
03104
(603)-625-6951
Calling hours
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Lambert Funeral Home
1799 Elm St
Manchester, NH 03104
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Catherine Church
267 Webster St.
Manchester, NH
View Map
Committal
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
St. Joseph Cemetery
448 Donald St.
Bedford, NH
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

GOFFSTOWN - Grace (Nowell) (Larkin) Tibbo, 90, formerly of Goffstown, died Dec. 28, 2019, at Hanover Hill Health Care Center after a brief illness.

She was born in Franklin on Feb. 27, 1929, to James and Alexina (Graveson) Nowell. She grew up in Franklin and graduated from Franklin High School. She later lived in Manchester for many years before moving to Goffstown in 1970.

Grace owned a business selling wicker products. She also enjoyed baking, knitting, crafting, sewing and creating dried flower arrangements.

She was predeceased by her husbands, Richard Larkin and Robert Tibbo; two daughters, Leslie (Larkin) Todd and Maureen (Larkin) Slattum; a son-in-law, Gary Foye; and two siblings, William Nowell and James C. Nowell Jr.

She is survived by 10 children, Sally (Tibbo) Adams and husband, Paul, of Manchester, Joan (Tibbo) Dunbar of Texas, Mary (Larkin) Foye of Manchester, Kathleen (Larkin) Beauchemin and husband, Thomas, of Goffstown, Patricia (Larkin) Bourque and husband, Daniel, of Manchester, Kelly (Larkin) Soucy and husband, Ronald, of Tolland, Conn., Jamie (Larkin) Palmer and husband, Allan, of Goffstown, Susan (Tibbo) Soucy and husband, Steven, of Florida, Richard Larkin of California and Robert Tibbo and wife, Nicole, of Concord; a son-in-law, Craig Slattum of Weare; 25 grandchildren, Karen Turcotte, Beth Jordan, Peter Foye, Amy Sliney, Tony Slattum, Joseph Beauchemin, Ann Melim, Seth Beauchemin, Eric Bourque, Elizabeth Bourque, Katherine Lehmann, Ronald Soucy, Jonathan Soucy, Matthew Soucy, Alan Palmer, Riley Palmer, Dustin Belanger, Keri Walsh, Tyler Todd, Calvin Todd, Sarah Todd, Ryan Tibbo, Owen Tibbo, Benjamin Tibbo and Kyle Soucy; 20 great-grandchildren; and cousins, nieces and nephews.

SERVICES: Calling hours are Friday (1/3) from 4 to 7 p.m. at Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, 1799 Elm St., corner of North Street, Manchester. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated Saturday (1/4) at 11 a.m. at St. Catherine Church, 267 Webster St., Manchester. Committal prayers will follow in the chapel of St. Joseph Cemetery, 448 Donald St., Bedford.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148.

To leave a message of condolence, see the obituary at www.lambertfuneralhome.com.
logo
Published in Union Leader on Jan. 2, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Manchester, NH   603-625-6951
funeral home direction icon
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.