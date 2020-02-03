Guest Book View Sign Service Information Dewhirst Boles Funeral Home Cremation Care 80 Broadway Methuen , MA 01844 (978)-687-1333 Calling hours 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM First Calvary Baptist Church 586 Massachusetts Ave. N. Andover , MA View Map Funeral service 12:00 PM First Calvary Baptist Church 586 Massachusetts Ave. N. Andover , MA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Grace Evelyn (Newman) Skinner was called home by the Lord on Friday, January 31, 2020 surrounded by her loving family at Masconomet Health Center at the age of 86. Grace was born at home on October 27, 1933 in Braintree, MA. She was the daughter of Walter C. E. Newman and Sarah Newman. She was the fourth of seven children. Many family summers were enjoyed at the rustic cabin located in Grafton, NH. Grace graduated from Braintree High in 1951, was a member of the Braintree Choral Society and the love of music followed her throughout her life. Grace was also a member of the Rainbow Girls. After high school, she worked as a file clerk for an insurance company in Norwood.



During this time, Grace attended a Fireman's Ball in Braintree and met the love of her life, Walter P. Skinner who was attending Northeastern while pursuing an Engineering degree. Thus began their romance that eventually led to 64+ years of a loving and devoted marriage. Walter was soon employed by General Electric. They were married at Sacred Heart Church in Weymouth Landing, MA on July 2, 1955 and honeymooned at Lake Winnipesaukee in NH.



Walter and Grace lived in Clyde and Syracuse, NY, Revere, MA, Lexington, KY, Marblehead and Lynnfield, MA, Derry, NH and settled in Boxford, MA for the last forty years as Walter and Grace moved due to his employment at GE, retiring in 1995.



Grace was a homemaker raising her three girls, Jane, Sue and Karen. She also served as a Camp Fire leader, marching in parades and attending day camps.



Grace dabbled in selling Wheatonware, World Book Encyclopedias, and Princess House. She worked part time as a librarian for the Derry Public Library where she shared her life-long love of reading. She was a postcard and stamp collector, and an avid Scrabble player.



Grace was a life-long member of various First Baptist Churches. She has been a member of the First Calvary Baptist Church of North Andover for the past thirty years. She loved praising the Lord by singing in the choir with her beautiful soprano voice and performing solos including weddings. Grace also was a member of the Christian Women's Club in Danvers, MA. She also enjoyed Bible Study as well teaching Sunday School as part of her devotion to Christ.



Grace is survived by her loving husband, Walter P. Skinner of Boxford, MA and their three daughters, Jane P. Skinner of American Fork, UT, Susan and Rick Metts of Derry, NH, and Karen and Rob Glassett of Saugus, MA. She is also survived by twelve grandchildren, and lovingly known as Mrs. Great by eleven great grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren. She is survived by her siblings Ethel Kjellander, Alice Keach, and William Newman. Grace is predeceased by her brothers Warren, Wendell, and Walter (Nick) Newman.



Family and friends are invited to calling hours on Tuesday February 4, 2020 from 10 am to Noon at First Calvary Baptist Church, 586 Massachusetts Ave., N. Andover, MA. Funeral services will follow the calling hours at Noon on Tuesday at the church. Burial will be in Forest Hill Cemetery, Derry, NH. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Grace's name to , 75 Sylvan St., Suite B-102, Danvers, MA 01923. Arrangements are by the Dewhirst & Boles Funeral Home, 80 Broadway, Methuen. To leave an online condolence please visit Grace's tribute page at

