Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Grace M. Schaefer. View Sign Service Information Smith & Heald Funeral Home 63 Elm Street Milford , NH 03055 (603)-673-1422 Send Flowers Obituary

On March 26, 2020, Grace Marie Antoinette Fauci Schaefer, 89, of Bedford, N.H., was ushered by the Angels through the gates to eternal peace and to be in the presence of her Lord Jesus Christ. Her loving husband and family were by her side as she took that final journey.



Grace was born on Nov. 19, 1930, to parents James and Santa-Josephine (Bertuccio Campagna) Fauci. She was the youngest of eight, growing up in Everett, Mass. and graduating from Everett High School in 1948. Grace went on to become an administrative secretary and moved to New York where she met and married her husband Carl on July 31, 1955. Together they raised two sons and a daughter. Grace later became a medical transcriptionist and worked at several healthcare organizations in Connecticut and New Hampshire.



Grace loved being around her family and always had a memorable story of her childhood when together at family gatherings. Grace was quite artistic, and her family will treasure the many paintings that she did over the years. Grace and Carl enjoyed traveling, had taken several cruises, traveled to Italy and Germany, but their most memorable trip was to Africa. Grace loved crossword puzzles and solitaire; if we were ever looking for Mom, she was on the computer playing solitaire.



Before moving to Bedford in July 2019, Grace was a resident of Amherst, N.H., and a parishioner at St. Patrick's Church in Milford, N.H., for 42 years.



Grace is survived by Carl, her husband of 64 years; son, Mark Schaefer and his wife Brenda; son, Carl Schaefer and his wife Nancy; and daughter, Margaret McRae. Grace also leaves behind her grandchildren, Gretchen (Schaefer) Dec and husband, Jaymes, Nathan Schaefer, Liam McRae, Melanie Schaefer, Sarah Schaefer; and great-grandson Emerson Dec.



Grace was preceded in death by her parents James and Santa, siblings Harry Fauci, Lillian Fauci, Louise Butoff, Frank Campagna, Santa Serra, Martha Calogerro, Lillian Gamby, her grandson William Reuben Schaefer, and granddaughter Rebekah Grace Schaefer.



The family would like to extend their gratitude and thanks to Manchester VNA and Hospice and the staff at Bedford Falls for the care and attention they provided.



SERVICES: A family service will be held on Tuesday, March 31, 2020 with a memorial service to be held at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, donations in Grace's memory can be made to Share Outreach, Milford, N.H., or St. Joseph Community Services, Meals on Wheels, Merrimack, N.H.



Arrangements are in the care of

On March 26, 2020, Grace Marie Antoinette Fauci Schaefer, 89, of Bedford, N.H., was ushered by the Angels through the gates to eternal peace and to be in the presence of her Lord Jesus Christ. Her loving husband and family were by her side as she took that final journey.Grace was born on Nov. 19, 1930, to parents James and Santa-Josephine (Bertuccio Campagna) Fauci. She was the youngest of eight, growing up in Everett, Mass. and graduating from Everett High School in 1948. Grace went on to become an administrative secretary and moved to New York where she met and married her husband Carl on July 31, 1955. Together they raised two sons and a daughter. Grace later became a medical transcriptionist and worked at several healthcare organizations in Connecticut and New Hampshire.Grace loved being around her family and always had a memorable story of her childhood when together at family gatherings. Grace was quite artistic, and her family will treasure the many paintings that she did over the years. Grace and Carl enjoyed traveling, had taken several cruises, traveled to Italy and Germany, but their most memorable trip was to Africa. Grace loved crossword puzzles and solitaire; if we were ever looking for Mom, she was on the computer playing solitaire.Before moving to Bedford in July 2019, Grace was a resident of Amherst, N.H., and a parishioner at St. Patrick's Church in Milford, N.H., for 42 years.Grace is survived by Carl, her husband of 64 years; son, Mark Schaefer and his wife Brenda; son, Carl Schaefer and his wife Nancy; and daughter, Margaret McRae. Grace also leaves behind her grandchildren, Gretchen (Schaefer) Dec and husband, Jaymes, Nathan Schaefer, Liam McRae, Melanie Schaefer, Sarah Schaefer; and great-grandson Emerson Dec.Grace was preceded in death by her parents James and Santa, siblings Harry Fauci, Lillian Fauci, Louise Butoff, Frank Campagna, Santa Serra, Martha Calogerro, Lillian Gamby, her grandson William Reuben Schaefer, and granddaughter Rebekah Grace Schaefer.The family would like to extend their gratitude and thanks to Manchester VNA and Hospice and the staff at Bedford Falls for the care and attention they provided.SERVICES: A family service will be held on Tuesday, March 31, 2020 with a memorial service to be held at a later date.In lieu of flowers, donations in Grace's memory can be made to Share Outreach, Milford, N.H., or St. Joseph Community Services, Meals on Wheels, Merrimack, N.H.Arrangements are in the care of Smith & Heald Funeral Home, 63 Elm Street, Milford. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please go to www.smith-heald.com Published in Union Leader on Mar. 29, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to Today's Obituaries for Union Leader Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close