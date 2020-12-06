Grace May (Miner) Taylor-Carney, 87, of Manchester passed away on Tuesday, November 24th, 2020 at Maple Leaf Healthcare Center after a period of declining health.
She was born in Antrim, NH on July 10th, 1933 to the late Robert and Erla (Curtis) Miner.
Her love of family was only paralleled by her love of music and entertaining for the very family she loved so dearly. She had an amazing singing career and met some of the best country and western singers out there.
Grace was pre-deceased by her first husband, John H. Taylor in 1991, her second husband, Warren Carney in 2016; a son, Michael G. Taylor in 2006; a son-in-law, Bob Chase in 2019, along with 12 of her siblings , Barbara Higgins, and Arnold, Theodore, Robert, George, Roger, Blakely, Harold, David, Daniel, Donald and Ronald Miner.
She will be forever loved and remembered by her four children, Mary Chase of Freedom, Monica and her husband Norman Pelletier of Merrimack, Mark Taylor and his wife Karen of Merrimack and Maureen Taylor of CA; 13 grandchildren, Derek, Nathan, April, Robert, Bradley, Nicklaus, Melissa, Melina, Lindsey, Soara, Levi, Jessi, Austin; many great-grandchildren; two sisters, Dorothy "Dolly" E. and her husband David R. Cota of Merrimack and Cora A. Miner of PA; a daughter-in-law, Angela Taylor of Ohio along with many nieces and nephews.
Gracie had the unique ability to make everyone feel like they were special to her. She was a shining light in this world and will make Heaven just a little brighter by being there with all her loved ones that have gone before her.
A private graveside service will be held at North Branch Cemetery in Antrim in the spring.
For those who wish, memorial donations in Grace's memory can be made to the Alzheimer's Association
, 166 S River Rd #210, Bedford, NH 03110
