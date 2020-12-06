You were one of the best grandparents a person could ask for. Your love and compassion translated into everything you did and everyone you loved. I'm so thankful to have called you gramma, to listen to your words of wisdom and to be blessed by your talent of singing. I know you are at peace and I know you are with my dad, your son, Michael. I love you so much and I'll miss you dearly.

April Barbato

Grandchild