Grace May Taylor-Carney
1933 - 2020
Grace May (Miner) Taylor-Carney, 87, of Manchester passed away on Tuesday, November 24th, 2020 at Maple Leaf Healthcare Center after a period of declining health.

She was born in Antrim, NH on July 10th, 1933 to the late Robert and Erla (Curtis) Miner.

Her love of family was only paralleled by her love of music and entertaining for the very family she loved so dearly. She had an amazing singing career and met some of the best country and western singers out there.

Grace was pre-deceased by her first husband, John H. Taylor in 1991, her second husband, Warren Carney in 2016; a son, Michael G. Taylor in 2006; a son-in-law, Bob Chase in 2019, along with 12 of her siblings , Barbara Higgins, and Arnold, Theodore, Robert, George, Roger, Blakely, Harold, David, Daniel, Donald and Ronald Miner.

She will be forever loved and remembered by her four children, Mary Chase of Freedom, Monica and her husband Norman Pelletier of Merrimack, Mark Taylor and his wife Karen of Merrimack and Maureen Taylor of CA; 13 grandchildren, Derek, Nathan, April, Robert, Bradley, Nicklaus, Melissa, Melina, Lindsey, Soara, Levi, Jessi, Austin; many great-grandchildren; two sisters, Dorothy "Dolly" E. and her husband David R. Cota of Merrimack and Cora A. Miner of PA; a daughter-in-law, Angela Taylor of Ohio along with many nieces and nephews.

Gracie had the unique ability to make everyone feel like they were special to her. She was a shining light in this world and will make Heaven just a little brighter by being there with all her loved ones that have gone before her.

A private graveside service will be held at North Branch Cemetery in Antrim in the spring.

For those who wish, memorial donations in Grace's memory can be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 166 S River Rd #210, Bedford, NH 03110

To leave an online condolence, please visit rivetfuneralhome.com

Published in Union Leader on Dec. 6, 2020.
December 5, 2020
God rest her good soul. Heaven's choir probably needed her for Christmas. Deepest Sympathy to her family.
Debra St Laurent
Friend
December 5, 2020
You were one of the best grandparents a person could ask for. Your love and compassion translated into everything you did and everyone you loved. I'm so thankful to have called you gramma, to listen to your words of wisdom and to be blessed by your talent of singing. I know you are at peace and I know you are with my dad, your son, Michael. I love you so much and I'll miss you dearly.
April Barbato
Grandchild
December 5, 2020
Gracie was an amazing woman who made everyone feel they were the most important person in her life. She was filled with love for all. She will be missed by all who every knew her. My condolences to her family.
Linda Curtis
Family
December 4, 2020
Gracie was the foundation and the glue that held our family together. Her music, her heart and her love will live on. I feel so blessed to have been graced by her presence. RIP sweet lady, the band and the music will continue on in heaven❤ Joanie
Joan Colaccino
Family
December 4, 2020
It is easy to forget our elderly Parents when they are being cared for in an assisted living facility. My special thanks to Dolly for never letting Mom be left alone for very long. You are a wonderful sister to My Mom. Thank you. As a daughter , Monica kept Mom in the forefront of Her thoughts and kept a very close watch on Her as well. Thank you for being a loving and caring daughter. We will all miss Her greatly.
Mark Taylor
Son
December 1, 2020
Dolly - Our hearts and prayers are with you during this difficult time. I remember Gracie and the love she shared with you, a sisters love that goes on forever. The Lord is now holding her in his arms where she has been given eternal life. With love and blessings - Zoe and Cedric
Zoe Onsruth
Friend
November 30, 2020
Sorry to hear about your sister's passing, Dolly. Sounds like she lived a wonderful life!
Patricia Madden
Friend
November 30, 2020
My heart goes out to her children and all that loved her. I wish I could be there in person but I will be there in thoughts and prayers.
BRUCE DOUCETTE
Friend
December 6, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this time.
The Staff of George R. Rivet Funeral Home
