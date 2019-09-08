Guest Book View Sign Service Information Phaneuf Funeral Homes 243 Hanover Street Manchester , NH 03104 (603)-625-5777 Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Phaneuf Funeral Homes & Crematorium 243 Hanover Street Manchester , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Grace Naomi (Pfrommer) Dickinson passed away on Friday, August 30, 2019 at Hanover Hill Healthcare Center surrounded by her family. She was 100 years old.



She was born on August 29, 2019 in Irvington, New Jersey to John and Eleanor(Thurber) Pfrommer, the middle of three sisters.



She married Henry Taylor Dickinson on October 3,1942 and they raised five children together in East Longmeadow, MA. She worked at Forbes & Wallace, Shawmut Bank and JC Penney before retiring to travel with her husband, Henry throughout the United States, Canada, Mexico, South Africa, England and Scotland. They were happily married for 51 years.



After Henry's death in 1994, she split her time between Florida and New Hampshire, ultimately settling in Manchester to be closer to family.



We will remember Grace for her love of Teddy Bears, crafting, reading and sending greeting cards to all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Also her love of music and dancing to Frank Sinatra, Nat King Cole, The MIlls Bros and listening to Tony Bennett.



We will remember Grace and treasure her for the rest of our lives.



In addition to her husband, Henry, she was predeceased by her parents, Eleanor and John Pfrommer, her sisters, Eleanor Walb and Katherine(Honey) Bryant and is survived by her children: Sandra Dodds of Lenoir City TN; Susan Jerome of Mechanic Falls, ME; Henry Dickinson Jr. of Raeford NC; Ronald(Jan) Dickinson of Canterbury NH; and Gary Dickinson of Manchester NH. Grace as well as 10 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren and her beloved cat, Pumpkin.



We attended a Celebration of Life at Phaneuf Funeral Home in Manchester and her burial will be at Hillcrest Cemetery in Springfield MA. To view an online memorial, leave a message of condolence, or for more information please go to



