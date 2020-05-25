Gracia M. (Croteau) Chauvin, 87, of Manchester, NH died May 21, 2020 at CMC following a brief illness.
Born in Berlin, NH on July 6, 1932, she was the daughter of Leo and Beatrice (Gallant) Croteau.
Prior to her retirement, she was a longtime cook at the Catholic Medical Center for many years. She was a devoted member of Consecrated Laity Presentation of Mary, Marie Rivier Associates and Sacred Heart Church.
Family members include her son, Christian J. Chauvin and wife Kimberly of Pine Island, Florida; two sisters, Sr. Roberta Croteau of Manchester, NH and
Marcelle Aubin of Manchester, NH; her brother, Lucien Croteau of Berlin, NH; many nieces, nephews, cousins and her longtime close friend Florence Biron of Manchester, NH.
She was predeceased by her beloved husband Amedee J Chauvin in 2000 and her brothers Sylvio Croteau, Rodrigue Guy Croteau, and Roger Croteau.
She was very loved by many and will be greatly missed.
Funeral services will be announced at a later date.
Encryptment will be with her husband in the mausoleum at Mt. Calvary Cemetery.
Donations may be made in her memory to the Presentation of Mary Retirement Fund, 495 Mammoth Rd., Manchester, NH 03104.
Published in Union Leader on May 25, 2020.