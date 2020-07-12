Gracia "Gay" R. Benoit, 90, passed away peacefully at The Elms Center in Milford, NH on June 26th, 2020, after declining health. Gracia was born on October 1st, 1929 in Cape Elizabeth, ME to Verner H Reynolds and Ethyl Mahar both of Lubec, ME. Her father was a member of the coast guard for 35 years, followed by 35 years as a lobsterman. Gracia had a strong bond with her two sisters throughout her life: Laurine Thompson & Patricia Connors (deceased 2017). While attending Westbrook Junior College, she was captain of the basketball team and graduated 6/6/1948. She married Richard " Dick" T. Benoit (deceased 1983) in a double wedding ceremony with her sister, Pat, and Pat's husband, Cam, on 9/17/1949. Together, Gay & Dick had two children: Gary and Jolene. Gary married Deborah Woolley in 1974 and had two children: Justin and Gavin. Jolene (deceased 2003) had two children: Eliot and Shalea. Dick and Gay would make homes in El Paso, TX while in the Air Force, Cape Elizabeth, ME, Scottsville, NY, then Amherst, NH in 1970. After Dicks passing, Gay moved to Candia, NH in 1983.
While in Candia, her home became a family affair for Gary, Deb, Jolene, and their children. They would have a PYO (Pick Your Own) strawberry field and massive vegetable gardens. Being an avid sports fan, she enjoyed watching her grandchildren participate in a variety of sports. She also enjoyed watching her favorite New England teams, the Celtics and Red Sox. After Jolene's passing she lovingly raised her two grandchildren, Eliot and Shalea. Gay was an active member of the Candia community, where she resided for nearly 40 years. She was a key member of the Candia Homemakers where she built a wealth of strong friendships. Hosting the Homemakers Christmas Party would be the event that all would look forward to. She also hosted the knitting and exercise groups.
Gracia was known for being a wonderful daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. Always there with a cup of coffee, chocolate chip cookie, a smile, and an ear to listen.
A graveside service will be held at Edgewood Cemetery, 107 Amherst St, Nashua, NH, on Friday, 7/17/2020 at 11 AM. We ask that everyone wear a mask and practice social distancing at the service.
In lieu of flowers a memorial donation may be made to the SPCA or a charity of your choice
.
Michaud Funeral Home in Wilton, NH is in charge of the arrangements.