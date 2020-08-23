Grant G. Goodwin, 40, of Stansbury Park, UT, passed away unexpectedly Thursday August 20, 2020, in Utah. He was born in Methuen, MA on December 10, 1979, a son of Gary Goodwin and Sandra St.Cyr-Hodgkins. Grant graduated from Salem High School, Salem, NH. In his younger years, he was an extreme video gamer and won second place in a tournament, winning him a spot in the Ninja Gaiden challenge in Japan.
Grant was the middle of five children. He loved the outdoors, especially hiking and running. He enjoyed traveling around to visit family across the country. He also enjoyed trips to the beach with his family for Tripoli's Pizza. Grant enjoyed playing his guitar and singing and had a genuine love of music. He was passionate about his work at Seven 45 Studios developing Power Gig, Rise of the SixString. He also enjoyed playing basketball. Most recently he worked as an Overnight Stock Clerk for Harmon's Grocery in Utah, previously working for several large chain grocery stores including Hannafords, Smith's and Shaws.
He is survived by his mother Sandra St.Cyr-Hodgkins and her husband Robert Hodgkins of Derry, his father Gary Goodwin and his wife Elaine Grasso-Goodwin of Las Vegas, NV, one brother, Derek Goodwin and his wife Brittany of Elk Ridge, UT, two sisters, Sarah Vaira and her husband Steven of Hampstead, NH, and Alina Newcombe and her husband Kyle of Derry; and paternal grandparents, Carroll & Barbara Goodwin of Las Cruces, NM; as well as many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. Grant is pre-deceased by one brother Gary Goodwin Jr., as well as maternal grandparents Joseph and Lucille (Dufresne) St.Cyr.
A walk-through wake with masks, social distancing and limited interaction with the family, will take place Wednesday, August 26, 2020, from 4 to 7 PM in the Peabody Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 15 Birch Street, Derry. Graveside services will be held Thursday, August 27, 2020 by the family in Pine Grove Cemetery, Salem, NH at 11:00 AM. Donations can be made to a charity of your choice
in Grant's name. To send a condolence or for more information, please visit, www.peabodyfuneralhome.com