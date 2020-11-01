Grant Douglas Normandin Sr. died in his home in Merrimack on Saturday, October 24 at the age of 71.
Grant is predeceased by his parents, Norman and Dorothy Normandin; his son, Grant (Dougie) Normandin; and his granddaughter, Hayleigh Normandin.
Grant is survived by his loving wife of 47, Mary. They were married in Saugus, Massachusetts on September 8, 1973. Grant is survived by his children, Sonya and Chuck (Fereira), and Justin and Heather Normandin; grandchildren, Caleb and Brayden, who will miss their Papa; brother, Neil K. Normandin; nieces, nephews, and other family members.
Grant was a member of the U.S. Coast Guard from 1970-1973 and served in Vietnam in the early 70's. After discharge, he always found work in various areas, but his favorite was the one he retired from as owner of a construction business.
From his daughter Sonya, "Dad was a brilliant, talented and selfless man that always put his family first. He was tough on the outside but extremely kind, sweet and thoughtful to the core."
And from his son Justin, "I will impart many of Dad's lessons on my boys. I have many pleasant, fun-filled memories of the past, near and distant, that I will cherish forever."
Until we meet again Honey ...
ARRANGEMENTS: A family and friends memorial service will be planned soon. Assisting the family with arrangements is the Cremation Society of New Hampshire, Manchester. To view Grant's Online Tribute, send condolences to the family, or for more information, visit www.csnh.com
