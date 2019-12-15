Gregory E. Mason (1956 - 2019)
Calling hours
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory
1799 Elm St.
Manchester, NH
Obituary
Gregory E. Mason, 63, of Manchester, died suddenly on Dec. 6, 2019, while vacationing in Playa del Carmen, Mexico.

Greg was born in Manchester on Oct. 13, 1956, to Edward and Catherine (Obringer) Mason. He earned a bachelor's degree from Nichols College in Worcester, Mass., and did further studies in technology-related fields.

As owner of Merrimack River Technologies, LLC in Manchester, specializing in IT and cyber-security consulting, Greg was dedicated to the well-being of his clients and worked tirelessly to support their businesses with technology solutions.

A lifelong resident of Manchester and always interested in the local community, he was a long-time member of the Queen City Rotary Club, and the Freemasons.

Greg was an avid skier, sailor, and world traveler. He also enjoyed beekeeping, reading, and bike riding and hiking with his dog. Greg had a thirst for learning and a great interest in all things technology.

A kind, warm, and generous friend, Greg was devoted to his family, his wife of 33 years, Leslie (Terkow) Mason of Manchester; two sons, Matthew E. Mason of Ft. Worth, Texas, and Dane M. Mason of San Francisco, Calif. Other close family members include Marcia Terkow of Manchester, Gregory Terkow of Manchester, Peter and Jacqueline Terkow of Lebanon, Maine, Alyssa and Matt McPherson of Belmont, N.H., Brenna Roark of Penacook, N.H., and cousins John Mason, Charlotte Pierce, and Linda Miller of Ohio, and other aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

SERVICES: Calling hours are Thursday (12/19) from 4 to 7 p.m. at Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, 1799 Elm St., corner of North Street, Manchester.

Memorial donations may be made to the Manchester Police Athletic League, 409 Beech St., Manchester, NH 03103.

To leave a message of condolence, see the obituary at www.lambertfuneralhome.com.
Published in Union Leader on Dec. 15, 2019
