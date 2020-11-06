Gregory J. Sevinsky, 56, of Chester, New Hampshire, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by family on November 4th, 2020 from a glioblastoma. Gregory was born on September 8th, 1964, in Coudersport, Pennsylvania, and was predeceased by his parents Thomas and Louise Caffo Sevinsky. He is survived by his high school sweetheart Lori (Nelson) Sevinsky, who he wed in 1985. Greg is also survived by his two loving daughters Regan Sevinsky and Tara Gregsak Sevinsky, his son in law Nicholas Gregsak, his first expected grandchild in January who he will be the guardian angel for, and his loyal dog Reese. Greg was the youngest of seven siblings who he is survived by, which include, Diana (Gary) Buschen, Gloria (Mark) Richardson, Theresa Nix, Marsh (Lou) Fronckowiak, Thomas (Lynne) Sevinsky, Stephen (Paula) Sevinsky, and Rita Sevinsky. Greg was an avid outdoorsman who spent much of his time hunting, fishing, running, golfing, kayaking, skiing, motorcycle riding and snowshoeing. He cherished spending time at his cabin in Lisbon, New Hampsire with his family. He was recently recognized by the Lisbon Conservation Committee for his efforts in keeping Perch Pond clean and free of litter. Greg also ran multiple marathons (including the Boston Marathon) and enjoyed participating in the Reach The Beach relay race with his beloved Wal-Mart co-workers. He served Wal-Mart for over 30 years, most recently as the general manager at the 6030 Distribution Center in Raymond, New Hampshire, and was a mentor and friend to many. Greg dedicated and volunteered much of his time on the boards for Raymond Coalition for Youth and the Reach High Scholars Program, along with multiple other programs to help surrounding communities. There will be a mass of celebration for Greg at St. Joseph's church in Epping, New Hampshire, Monday November 9th, 2020 at 11:00 AM. Due to COVID, there will be a 75 person maximum capacity and masks and social distancing are required. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in memory of Gregory J. Sevinsky to the New Hampshire Fish and Game Fisheries Habitat Fund at https://wildlife.state.nh.us/funding/donate.html
