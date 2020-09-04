1/1
Gretchen Heywood (Hoch) White
1933 - 2020
Gretchen Heywood Hoch White, 87, passed away at her home in Wilmot, NH on September 1, 2020 surrounded by her family, both near and far. We were all "in her pocket" for the last leg of her beautiful life.

She was born in Oak Park, Illinois on June 5, 1933. The daughter of Arthur Reiner Hoch and Marian Synyer Hill Hoch. She graduated from Colby Junior College in 1951.

In New London, she met her future husband, Bradford Church White, when they were both working at the Edgewood Inn during the summer.

Here, they chose to raise their family and immersed themselves in the community. She was involved in many volunteer projects including Hospital Day, the Hospital Auxiliary, and was a reunion chair for Colby-Sawyer College.

She was predeceased by her parents, and her sister, Carolyn Norton in 2016, her husband, Bradford, in 2008, her son, David, in 2015.

She is survived by her children and in-laws, Edith and Douglas Peay of Denver, CO., Lindsay White and Bill Hayes of Wilmot, NH, Benjamin and Wendy White of Green Cove Springs, Florida, Jennifer White and Jimmy Sferes of Andover, NH; seven grandchildren, Johannah, Sarah, Kelly, Dustin, Candace, Jesse, and Nico; 4 great-grandsons, Jacob, Logan, Adam & Andrew; her sister Madeleine Deter of Bay Village, OH and many nieces and nephews.

She is also survived by a host of cherished friends. There was no shortage of people that didn't say, "I just love your mother!" While she had asked us, often, to say in her obituary that she was refined, those who knew her found a joyous and mischievous spirit, ready for a challenge or an adventure. In the last few days of her life, as we were gathered at her bedside she asked, "Where do you think I am going next?" There was a sense of wonder in the question.

Because of COVID-19 a funeral will be held at a later date.

She asked that no memorial gifts be made in her memory. Instead, she asked, "In remembrance of me, be kind to someone or visit someone you haven't seen in a long time."

If you would like to send a card to the family please mail them to Gretchen White, PO Box 425, New London, NH 03257. They will be forwarded to the family members from there.

To sign an online guestbook please visit www.chadwickfuneralservice.com.

Published in Union Leader on Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Memories & Condolences

September 3, 2020
Our deepest condolences to the family. Gretchen was always one of our favorite customers. She was always kind and always a smile for us. We feel blessed to have known her.
John and Tracey MacKenna
September 3, 2020
A lady that will be missed by one and all in New London and beyond. I met Gretchen when I was a teenager and I looked after her children occasionally. I also worked for Brad in his Real estate office in New London. I got to know the family and loved being with Gretchen and the family. My love, prayers and condolences go out to her family and friends from England. I was know as 'Sam', a nickname for me when I lived in New London.
Janet 'Sam' Benzie
Friend
September 3, 2020
I met Gretchen when I was a teenager and began to look after her children! I so enjoyed being with her and her family. She was a wonderful and lovely lady loved by one and all in New London and beyond. I also worked for Brad at the real estate office when I was studying secretarial skills at Colby Jr College. I know she will be missed in the community by family and friends. Love and prayers from 'Sam' (Janet Baynes Benzie) to all her family from England.
Janet (Sam) Benzie
Friend
September 3, 2020
I can't even imagine my childhood without Gretchen (Mrs. White). The countless hours spent at the dining room table eating cookies after school, sitting in front of the fire in the kitchen on a cold winter night, listening to the Four Fakers play in the living room, playing endlessly in the field or the barn....always with Gretchen keeping a close eye on us all. I'm so grateful for my life on Shaker Street, across from the "Dum Dum White's" (as Gretchen would say) and her way of always making me feel at home. I love all of you, Edie, Lindsay, Ben and Jen and keeping you all in my thoughts. xo deb
Deb Collinson Packard
September 3, 2020
Dear White family,

It is with such sadness that I read about your Mom’s passing.

I remember her quick smile, her infectious laugh, and the twinkling of her eyes. She was so positive and one just wanted to be around her.

I spent such happy times at your house, she made me feel so welcome. Each time, I had to see what new improvements she had made to the doll house.

Keep those wonderful memories close to your heart. Prayers to you all.

Julie

Julie Ramsey
Friend
September 3, 2020
My fondest memories of Gretchen came after I joined the Bell Choir of the First Baptist Church, where she rang "middle C" and neighboring bells for years. She was loved by all and I particularly remember when we took the Bell Choir "on the road" to the First Congregational Church of Wilmot, for a holiday ring. Then there was the summer outing of the Bell Choir for ice cream at Naughty Nellie's in Potter Place, where we got to reminiscing about local New London characters of the past. She knew them all, and it was great fun talking with her about them. Good material for the Town Archives! I shall miss her, and I send her family my heartfelt wishes, during this time of sadness.
W. Michael Todd
Friend
September 3, 2020
I would not hesitate to call Gretchen "refined" and a lady, as well as recognize her gregarious and mischievous nature. Of course raising 5 kids put her in a league of her own requiring those traits. I don't think there is anyone who can say they didn't know Gretchen in some capacity due to the various organizations she volunteered her time to. The world and most certainly New London are better places for having Gretchen in them. Our hearts and thoughts are with you during this difficult time.
Richard & Theresa Lee
Friend
September 3, 2020
Gretchen was a truly amazing woman and we are all so very lucky to have known her. She will be missed for sure. One of the all time greats!
Emily Campbell
Friend
