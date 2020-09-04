My fondest memories of Gretchen came after I joined the Bell Choir of the First Baptist Church, where she rang "middle C" and neighboring bells for years. She was loved by all and I particularly remember when we took the Bell Choir "on the road" to the First Congregational Church of Wilmot, for a holiday ring. Then there was the summer outing of the Bell Choir for ice cream at Naughty Nellie's in Potter Place, where we got to reminiscing about local New London characters of the past. She knew them all, and it was great fun talking with her about them. Good material for the Town Archives! I shall miss her, and I send her family my heartfelt wishes, during this time of sadness.

W. Michael Todd

Friend