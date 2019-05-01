Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gretchen (Backes) Vercauteren. View Sign Service Information Wiggin-Purdy-McCooey-Dion Funeral Home 655 Central Avenue Dover , NH 03820 (603)-742-1017 Send Flowers Obituary

ROCHESTER - Gretchen (Backes Lichtenwalner) Vercauteren passed away peacefully on April 28, 2019.



Born on May 6, 1942, in Meridan, Conn., she was the daughter of Frederick and Jean (Shirley) Backes.



Gretchen graduated from St. Margaret's School in Waterbury, Conn. She stayed connected to her alma mater and friends from St. Margaret's throughout her life.



She enjoyed a long, exciting career working with the public. Gretchen was chosen as one of the three original Hi-Neighbor! girls, worked at WRKO, Channel 7, and for 30 years, American Airlines. She loved her time with AA and took great pride in her work and relationships. She had many customers who became friends, and coworkers who became family.



After retiring, Gretchen was able to fulfill a lifelong desire to ride horses. She was happiest when she was at the farm, spending time with her horses and barn family.



Gretchen was predeceased by her brother Frederick "Rick" Backes.



Family members include her beloved husband, Robert N. Vercauteren of Rochester; stepchildren, Noel J.N. (Vercauteren) McCann (Sean P. McCann), of Jericho, Vt., Geoffrey J.A. Vercauteren (Christine A. [Mayer] Vercauteren), of North Chelmsford, Mass.; and three adored grandchildren, Carter Vercauteren, Mairead McCann and Conor McCann.



.



SERVICES: No memorial services are planned.



Gretchen loved her rescue dogs and believed strongly in saving the lives of shelter dogs. If you would like to make a donation to your local rescue organization in her name, we know she would appreciate it. To sign our online guestbook, please go to

ROCHESTER - Gretchen (Backes Lichtenwalner) Vercauteren passed away peacefully on April 28, 2019.Born on May 6, 1942, in Meridan, Conn., she was the daughter of Frederick and Jean (Shirley) Backes.Gretchen graduated from St. Margaret's School in Waterbury, Conn. She stayed connected to her alma mater and friends from St. Margaret's throughout her life.She enjoyed a long, exciting career working with the public. Gretchen was chosen as one of the three original Hi-Neighbor! girls, worked at WRKO, Channel 7, and for 30 years, American Airlines. She loved her time with AA and took great pride in her work and relationships. She had many customers who became friends, and coworkers who became family.After retiring, Gretchen was able to fulfill a lifelong desire to ride horses. She was happiest when she was at the farm, spending time with her horses and barn family.Gretchen was predeceased by her brother Frederick "Rick" Backes.Family members include her beloved husband, Robert N. Vercauteren of Rochester; stepchildren, Noel J.N. (Vercauteren) McCann (Sean P. McCann), of Jericho, Vt., Geoffrey J.A. Vercauteren (Christine A. [Mayer] Vercauteren), of North Chelmsford, Mass.; and three adored grandchildren, Carter Vercauteren, Mairead McCann and Conor McCann.SERVICES: No memorial services are planned.Gretchen loved her rescue dogs and believed strongly in saving the lives of shelter dogs. If you would like to make a donation to your local rescue organization in her name, we know she would appreciate it. To sign our online guestbook, please go to www.purdyfuneralservice.com Published in Union Leader on May 1, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Union Leader Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close