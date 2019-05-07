ROCHESTER - Gurdon Raymond Mansfield Jr., 90, of 11 Susan Lane, died Saturday, May 4, 2019, in Frisbie Memorial Hospital surrounded by his family.
Born May 29, 1928, in Haverhill, Mass., he was the son of the late Gurdon Raymond Mansfield Sr. and Mary (Fellows) Mansfield.
Ray was a graduate of Spaulding High School where he was a class officer, Class of 1946. In 1949, Ray graduated from Maine Maritime Academy where he played football as quarterback.
From 1949 to 1959, he proudly served in the U.S. Navy.
He worked for Mobile Oil Company; a foreman for General Electric; and a production manager for Honeywell Company. In 1968, he was one of the founders of Modutec Inc., retiring in 1992. In addition he received a prestigious honored member award in 1990 "Who's Who World Wide".
In 1950, Ray married his high school sweetheart Eleanor Owen and together they raised their seven children. She predeceased him in 2016.
He enjoyed fishing, skiing, and was an avid athlete. He spent many hours with his church community and especially enjoyed time with his family.
Family members include his children, Dana, Dale and wife Anne, David and wife Lorraine, Darrell, Debra Wilson and husband Dennis, Donna LaFreniere and husband Chuck; eight grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; his sisters, Dianne Morgan and Mary Jo Mansfield; and nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his son, Darren Mansfield; and granddaughter, Lindsey Mansfield.
The family would like to thank the staff at Frisbie Memorial Hospital for their loving care of our father.
.
SERVICES: Calling hours are Thursday, May 9, from 5 to 7 p.m. in R.M. Edgerly & Son Funeral Home, 86 S. Main St., Rochester.
A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated Friday, May 10, at 10 a.m. from St. Mary Church, 71 Lowell St., Rochester. Burial will follow in St. Mary Cemetery, Rochester.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Cornerstone Hospice and VNA, 178 Farmington Road, Rochester, N.H. 03867; or the .
To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.edgerlyfh.com.
Published in Union Leader on May 7, 2019