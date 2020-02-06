Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gwendolyn C. Berry. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

MILFORD - Gwendolyn Clare (Ramsay) Berry passed away at age 98 at The Elms Center in Milford on Jan. 28, 2020.



She was born in Auburn, N.Y., on May 25, 1921, the daughter of Clarence R. Ramsay and Adele P. (Callaway) Ramsay.



After graduating from Auburn High School in 1939, she worked for the Columbian Rope Co. before enlisting in the U.S. Navy WAVES during World War II, serving as an Aerographer's Mate.



She earned her BA in 1950 from George Washington University.



In 1952, she married Ralph A. Berry. After living in Bedford, Mass., for several years, they moved to Wilton in 1959. Gwen spent her time as a busy homemaker, raising their four children. After her husband's death in 1985, Gwen moved to Hampton and then to Milford in 1991.



She was a member of the Congregational Church of Amherst, UCC, serving as the treasurer of its Women's Association for many years.



Gwen was predeceased by her brother, Stuart C. Ramsay in 2000.



She is survived by her children, Adrienne B. Topliffe of Mont Vernon, Stuart S. Berry of Hoytsville, Utah, Gordon R. Berry of Catonsville, Md., and Adele M. Rathbone of Torrance, Calif.; her grandchildren, Andrew Topliffe, Neal Topliffe, Eric Bishop-Berry, Dylan Bishop-Berry, Duncan Berry, Graham Berry, and Eleanor Rathbone; and two great-grandchildren, Lillian Topliffe and William Bishop-Berry.



.



SERVICES: A graveside service will take place at a later date in Laurel Hill Cemetery in Wilton.



Donations in her memory may be made to The Congregational Church of Amherst Capital Campaign Fund, 11 Church St., Amherst, N.H. 03031 or Guide Dogs for the Blind at

