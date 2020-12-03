The Honorable H. Philip Howorth, 87, retired judge of the Nashua District Court, passed away at his home with his family, Monday morning, November 30, 2020, after a period of declining health.
A longtime resident of Nashua, Judge Howorth was born in Columbia, Maryland on July 11, 1933, the only child of the late Harmon and Denise (Johnson) Howorth.
He lived in Narrows, Virginia and Rock Hill, South Carolina during his youth, and went on to graduate from Phillips Exeter Academy. He earned a bachelor's degree from Haverford College in Pennsylvania in 1954 and his Juris Doctor from Harvard University Law School in 1957. An Army veteran, Judge Howorth served in the reserves until his discharge in November 1962.
He began his career in Massachusetts working for Gerry Rappaport, who developed Charles River Park. At the start of his career in New Hampshire, he was associated with Orr & Reno in Concord; the New Hampshire Savings Bank; Hamblett & Kerrigan; Sanders and Associates; and Winer, Lynch, Pillsbury and Howorth (now Winer and Bennett) in Nashua. In 1974, he became corporation counsel for the city of Nashua, a position he would hold until 1984. That year, Governor John Sununu appointed him to be Associate Justice at the Nashua District Court. From 1984 until his retirement in 2003, Judge Howorth served first as associate and then as chief justice of the Nashua District Court. He was well known for riding his bicycle every day to and from the Courthouse, even in inclement weather and dangerous traffic.
Judge Howorth held memberships in the Nashua and New Hampshire Bar Associations, served as treasurer of the Pine Haven Boys Center in Allenstown, New Hampshire, as well as the Mary Sweeney Home in Nashua. He was an experienced sailor and an accomplished cellist, an instrument he played throughout his adult life. Judge Howorth was also a communicant of St. Patrick Church, where he was a member of the choir for many years.
Over the years, he and his wife traveled extensively, visiting Bermuda, Mexico, the Bahamas, and Europe on many occasions. He especially enjoyed Italy, where he explored Sicily and even made the journey to Mount Etna.
Judge Howorth is survived by his wife of 58 years, Anne Haug Howorth, whom he married on August 25, 1962; three children: Claire Kieley and her husband Kevin, Joanna Howorth and Paul Howorth; four grandchildren: Andrez Howorth, Sarah Howorth, Kathryn Kieley and Charlotte Kieley; also many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Calling hours will be held at the FARWELL FUNERAL HOME, 18 Lock Street, Nashua on Monday, December 7th from 5 to 8 p.m. and Tuesday, December 8th from 5 to 7 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Patrick Church, 29 Spring Street, Nashua, Wednesday morning at 9:30 a.m. Interment will follow at St. Patrick Cemetery in Hudson. Family and friends are invited to attend and will gather at the church. Donations may be made in his memory to Pine Haven Boys Center, 133 River Road, Allenstown, NH 03275. Arrangements are in the care of the FARWELL FUNERAL SERVICE. www.farwellfuneralservice.com