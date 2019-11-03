Han-Pong Simons (1950 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Han-Pong Simons.
Service Information
Smith & Heald Funeral Home
63 Elm Street
Milford, NH
03055
(603)-673-1422
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
9:30 AM
Smith & Heald Funeral Home
63 Elm Street
Milford, NH 03055
View Map
Burial
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
12:00 PM
New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery
110 D.W. Highway
Boscawen, NH
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Han-Pong Simons, 69, resident of Milford, NH, died on October 31, 2019 at her home.

She was born in Pusan, South Korea on August 8, 1950, a daughter of Kyung Joon Pak of Canada and the late Kum Yeon (Shin) Pak.

She made her home in Milford for the past 27 years and formerly lived in Fort Polk, Louisiana. Han was employed by MACOM in Lowell, MA as an electronic assembler.

She was a member of the Korean Methodist Church, Salem, NH and the Korean Society of New England.

Family members include her husband, Kenneth E. Simons of Milford, NH, a son Alan J. Simons of Manchester, NH; seven brothers and sisters, Sang Soon Lee, Jong Tak Park, Sun Ok Bauer, Jong Yong Park, Sun Hy Park, Jin Hy Chang and Jong Duk Park.

Funeral services are on Monday, November 4th at 9:30am in the Smith & Heald Funeral Home, 63 Elm Street, Milford, NH. Burial will be held at 12:00pm at the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery, 110 D.W. Highway, Boscawen, NH. Arrangements are in the care of Smith & Heald Funeral Home, Milford. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please go to www.smith-heald.com.
Published in Union Leader on Nov. 3, 2019
bullet Smith
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.