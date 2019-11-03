Han-Pong Simons, 69, resident of Milford, NH, died on October 31, 2019 at her home.
She was born in Pusan, South Korea on August 8, 1950, a daughter of Kyung Joon Pak of Canada and the late Kum Yeon (Shin) Pak.
She made her home in Milford for the past 27 years and formerly lived in Fort Polk, Louisiana. Han was employed by MACOM in Lowell, MA as an electronic assembler.
She was a member of the Korean Methodist Church, Salem, NH and the Korean Society of New England.
Family members include her husband, Kenneth E. Simons of Milford, NH, a son Alan J. Simons of Manchester, NH; seven brothers and sisters, Sang Soon Lee, Jong Tak Park, Sun Ok Bauer, Jong Yong Park, Sun Hy Park, Jin Hy Chang and Jong Duk Park.
Funeral services are on Monday, November 4th at 9:30am in the Smith & Heald Funeral Home, 63 Elm Street, Milford, NH. Burial will be held at 12:00pm at the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery, 110 D.W. Highway, Boscawen, NH. Arrangements are in the care of Smith & Heald Funeral Home, Milford. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please go to www.smith-heald.com.
Published in Union Leader on Nov. 3, 2019