Hannah J. Drohan 85, passed away peacefully at home with her family by her side on September 18, 2020. Born in Lawn, Newfoundland, Canada on November 28, 1934 to Thomas & Ethel (Tarrant) Connors, she was the widow of Thomas Drohan.
After relocating to the United States, Hannah went on to become a citizen and made her home first in Massachusetts and then in New Hampshire, where she happily raised her family and resided the last 50 years.
Hannah was employed with the City of Manchester. After retirement, she enjoyed spending her free time with many road trips to the seaside, which reminded her of her beautiful hometown, socializing with her friends and making big Irish dinners for her children and grandchildren. She was known as a wonderful cook who enjoyed trying new recipes, and a fierce competitor at many games of cards and cribbage.
Above all, her biggest joy in life was her family and many close friends who she selflessly did anything for. She was an amazing mother and loyal friend and will forever be remembered for her big kind heart, warm friendly smile, sense of humor, quick wit and positive attitude, which remained with her in her final days.
Family members include her two sons, Richard T. Kirby (Denise) of Manchester and William R. Kirby, Jr. (Melanie) of Allenstown; daughter, Colleen D. Muller (David) of Hingham, MA; six grandchildren, Erin Kirby, Katherine Klingel (Adam), Kara Kirby, Beau Muller, Grant Muller and Hayes Muller; two great grandsons, Gavin and Holden Klingel; brother, Gerald Connors (Marg) of Newfoundland; sister-in-law, Nora Connors of Newfoundland; brother-in-law, Joseph Drohan (Nancy) of Nashua; first cousin, who was like a dear sister to her, Ruth Brooks of Manchester; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends. In addition to her parents, Hannah was predeceased by her husband, Thomas Drohan in 1985 and her brother, Edwin Connors.
ARRANGEMENTS: The Mass of Christian Burial will be Celebrated in the St. Pius X Parish, 575 Candia Rd., on Thursday, September 24, at 10:00A.M. Hannah will be laid to rest beside her husband, Thomas, at Woodlawn Cemetery, Nashua, in a private, family service. In lieu of flowers donations in her honor may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Assisting the family with arrangements is the Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 243 Hanover St., Manchester, NH 03104. To view Hannah's Online Tribute, send condolences to the family, or for more information, visit www.phaneuf.net
