MANCHESTER - With deepest sorrow, we announce that Hannah Louise "HeeHee" Mitchell, 20, passed away on Thursday, June 6, 2019, in Mass General Hospital, in the embrace of family and friends, after a lengthy and courageous battle with cystic fibrosis.



Born in Manchester on Oct. 29, 1998, she was the daughter of Dale "Jay" and Tamie (Lang) Mitchell, and was the best big sister to Hailey. The relationship Hannah had with her sister was like no other as she always had HaiHai's back and was there to mentor her in any way needed.



Hannah was a proud graduate of Manchester Memorial High School. She held a full-time job at PillPack, a part-time job with the Puritan Backroom, and delivered food for Door Dash, all while signed up to start business classes at Southern New Hampshire University in July.



Hannah was an active and inquisitive young lady with the endless desire to explore the world. She kept her teachers and medical doctors on their toes and could often be seen explaining herself when found wandering the halls at school and during her hospital visits. Hannah was an altar server at St. Pius X Church for many years. She had also been a ballerina, a basketball, soccer, and field hockey star, a gifted violinist, a diehard Patriots, Bruins, and New England Revolution fan, but her favorite was playing softball with MGSL.



In addition, Hannah loved camping and kayaking with her family, and attending Camp Bernadette. She had a passion for cars and off-roading. Hannah had the best sense of humor, most contagious laugh, loved to be silly, and the most stellar of all pranksters.



Hannah will be missed everyday by her parents and her sister, her Nana Phyllis May, and many aunts, uncles, cousins, friends, and co-workers who adored her, especially her girls who were more like sisters, Shennin, Brianna, and Cailee, and the love of her life, James. She also leaves her amazing medical staff at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, thank you for taking such great care of her. We know you did all that you could to keep Hannah with us.



Hannah is now with her Nana and Papa, Mary and Dale Mitchell and Grampy David Lang, laughing and singing "Africa", off key, at the top of her beautiful lungs.



Hannah will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her. Hannah had the amazing ability to connect with everyone she met with her smile and her laugh. Despite her illness, she was always positive, and wanted to help whomever she could. When you think of Hannah, celebrate the good memories you have of her. Remember that life is fragile and short and should be lived to the fullest.



Breathe easy Hannah...



.



SERVICES: Calling hours are Friday, June 14, from 4 to 8 p.m. in McHugh Funeral Home, 283 Hanover St., corner of Beech Street, Manchester.



A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Saturday, June 15, at 10 a.m. from Our Lady of Mercy Parish, 16 Baboosic Lake Road, Merrrimack. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bedford.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation 114 Perimeter Road, Units G & H, Nashua, N.H. 03063 or New Hampshire, 814 Elm St., Suite 300, Manchester, N.H. 03101.



Condolences may be offered at



