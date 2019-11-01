Harlan E. "Bill" Burns Jr., 96, resident of Milford, NH, died on October 29, 2019 at his home.
Bill was born in Milford on November 20, 1922, the son of Harlan E. Burns, Sr. and Blanche M. (Broome) Burns. Bill is the last direct descendant of John Burns, the original first settler of Milford and the last Burns to be born on the Burns Farm.
Bill was a lifelong resident of Milford and graduated from Milford High School, Class of 1941. He was self-employed as a farmer all of his working life, including dairy, potato fields and shipped eggs to Boston daily. Later in life he raised sheep and sponsored several "farm days" for hands on education.
He was a member of the Hillsboro County Farm Bureau, the NH Farm Bureau and the American Farm Bureau. In addition, Bill had been a member of the Souhegan Men's Chorus, Grange and the John Birch Society.
Bill was an avid outdoorsman, he loved nature and enjoyed gardening. He was a member of the Good News Bible Church, Wilton, NH.
He was predeceased by his wife, Hazel (Hanchett) Adams-Burns, and a stepson, Dennis Adams.
Family members include his stepchildren, Betty Adams Creelman of Port Charlotte, FL, Harold "Pip" Adams of Manchester, NH, Herbert Adams of Milford, NH and Paul Adams of Coventry, VT; seven grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; several cousins, Wallace Broome, Helen Bent, Gordon Broome, Norman Russell and Carl Russell; caregiver Nathalie Adams, step daughter-in-law, and dear friends, Gary and Stephanie Williams.
Memorial visiting hours are on November 6th from 4-7pm in the Smith & Heald Funeral Home, 63 Elm Street, Milford, NH. A memorial service will be held on November 20th at 10:00am in the Good News Bible Church, 27 Hutchinson Road, Wilton, NH. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery, Milford at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please choose a or to Good News Bible Church.
Arrangements are in the care of Smith & Heald Funeral Home, Milford.
Published in Union Leader on Nov. 1, 2019