On Friday, January 17, 2020, Harold B. Chatfield died at age 85. He was originally from Freeport, NY and moved to Manchester, NH in 2002. As a boy, he attended Coindre Hall boarding school. He began college at St. Anselm's and later graduated from C. W. Post College in NY with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Business Administration. While at C. W Post, he produced and hosted a radio program where he interviewed guests on topics ranging from alcoholism, meditation, nutrition and personal growth.
He began his career as a subcontract administrator and buyer for several manufacturers of electronic communication and test systems for military and commercial use. Harold later changed careers, becoming an alcohol and drug counselor working at several NY hospitals and the Salvation Army. He moved to Manchester, NH upon his retirement, where he enjoyed summers in the pool at his apartment and socializing with his family and friends. His great sense of humor and wonderful laugh will be greatly missed.
Harold is survived by his sisters Grayce Landes and Lois Chatfield, and many nieces and nephews. He predeceased his sister Ruth Lewis and brother Oliver Chatfield, and his ex-wife Judy (Anne Marie).
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the , 2 Commercial Dr., Bedford, NH.
Calling hours will be held Jan. 31, 10-11:00 a.m., followed by a service at 11:00 in the Durning, Bykowski and Young Funeral Home, 285 Manchester St., corner of Beech St., Manchester. Urn burial will then take place at St. Joseph Cemetery, Bedford, NH.
Please go to www.durningbykowskiandyoung.com for on-line condolences.
Published in Union Leader on Jan. 28, 2020