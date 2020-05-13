Harold Braman Chase
1927 - 2020
Harold Braman Chase, Jr., 92, of Chester, NH, died Friday May 8, 2020, in Hackett Hill Nursing Home, Manchester, NH. He was born in Whitinsville, MA on September 1, 1927, a son of the late Harold and Miriam (Blanchard) Chase. Harold Raised his family in Chester, NH and was employed as a teacher, bookkeeper and auto mechanic. He was a dedicated family man and a talented musician. He had a sharp wit and an unstoppable sense of humor.

He is survived by his son Daniel Chase and his wife louise Chase of Chester, two daughters; Deborah Chase of Chester, Melinda Murphy of Manchester ; (4 grandchildren); Harold is predeceased by his son, Allan Chase, his first wife Nancy Chase, his grandson Daniel Griffin and his second wife, Doris G. (Bowles) Chase.

Following cremation there will be no services at this time. The Peabody Funeral Homes and Crematorium of Derry and Londonderry is assisting the family with arrangement. To send a condolence or for more information, please visit, www.peabodyfuneralhome.com



Published in Union Leader on May 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Peabody Funeral Home & Crematorium
15 Birch Street
Derry, NH 03038
(603) 432-2801
