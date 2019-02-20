Harold D. Nelson, 97, of Brentwood, NH, formerly of Berlin, NH, died on February 16, 2019. Born in Berlin on November 6, 1921, he was the eldest son of Herbert and Marion Nelson.
He is predeceased by his loving wife Jean; son Richard "Dickie" Nelson; brothers Kenneth and Downing. Harold leaves behind his children Lisa Nelson, Denise Nelson Kalagher and her husband Jack, Philip Nelson-Valante and his husband Paul; daughter-in-law Priscilla Nelson; grandchildren: Ismail Nelson-Valante, Lori Nelson Wassung and her husband Edward, Sherri Nelson, Brett Nelson, Vicki Nelson; great-grandchildren: Caitlin, Allison, Eric, Nicholas, Kyle and Timothy; niece Freda Hawkinson.
CALLING HOURS: Thursday, February 21, 2019 from 11â€¯a.m. to 12:30â€¯p.m. at Bryant Funeral Home, 180 Hillside Avenue, Berlin, NH 03570, followed by a funeral service at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Berlin, NH.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Berlin Public Library or St. Paul Lutheran Church, Berlin, NH 03570.
Bryant Funeral Home, Inc.
180 Hillside Avenue
Berlin, NH 03570
(603) 752-1344
Published in Union Leader on Feb. 20, 2019