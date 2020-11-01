1/1
Harold E. "Harry" Davis
1943 - 2020
Harold E. "Harry" Davis, 77, of Derry, NH died Wednesday October 28, 2020 at his home. Harry was born in Worcester, MA on March 7, 1943, a son of the late Roland Davis and Barbara (Lacrosse) Gary. He had resided in Derry since 1992, formerly living in Auburn, MA.

He is survived by his wife of 24 years, Loretta "Laurie" (Sullivan) Davis of Derry, two sons, Harold "Scott" Davis and his wife Tammy Vennert of Brookfield, MA, and Daniel M. Sullivan and his wife Amy of Goffstown, NH, two daughters, Dawn Tahany and her husband David of Peabody, MA, and Jody Miles and her husband Chris, three grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, one brother, Brian Davis of Hudson, MA, and one sister, Paula Davis. He was predeceased by his son, Russell J. Sullivan in 1999, by two grandchildren, Michael Corbett and Edward Corbett, and by two brothers, Alan Davis and Roland Davis.

Calling hours will be held on Monday November 2, 2020 from 4 - 7pm in the Peabody Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 15 Birch St., Derry. Due to State of NH guidelines, all guests are required to wear masks, minimize contact and maintain social distancing. Graveside services will be held on Tuesday at 1:30pm at Forest Hill Cemetery, E. Derry on Reid Avenue Extension. To send a condolence or for more information, please visit www.peabodyfuneralhome.com

Published in Union Leader on Nov. 1, 2020.
