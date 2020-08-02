Harold Earl Vickers
Albuquerque, New Mexico
World War II Hero, United States Diplomat, Beloved Brother, Cherished Uncle
April 15, 1924 - July 20, 2020
"Please call me 'Vic'." Born in Oklahoma City, Ok in 1924, Vic Vickers was a humble and deeply honest man whose integrity, wit, and intriguing personality left an impression for over 96 years. Always kind and diplomatic, always complimentary and inspiring, he never intended to be grand, but an encounter with Vic Vickers was a unique experience. He was adept in engaging any topic thoughtfully and calmly offering logical and sound advice only when asked. Tell him how wonderful, special, and awe inspiring he was, Vic would make a face in disbelief. Vic Vickers, however, was the epitome of true greatness. Recounting his life in just a few paragraphs is a difficult task, and he would ask the writer not to present him in lofty or grand terms. He was a man with impressive goals who set out to make a difference with his life, and that he quietly did.
Growing up in Oklahoma and Kansas during the Great Depression (an era which shaped his thinking the remainder of his life), he was the only brother to three sisters; Dorothy Vickers Gordon (who passed away in 1993), Merry Vickers Johnson (passing away in 2001), and his surviving sister, Martha Lu Vickers Sullivan of Worcester, MA. His beloved mother was Marguerite Elaine (Colvin) Vickers, and his father, Harold Earl Vickers. Vic lost his lovely wife, Willie Jo (Williams), in 1999 (also born in Oklahoma), to whom he was completely devoted. Their beautiful 43-year marriage ended too soon. While Vic and Willie Jo never had children, he stole the hearts of his nieces and nephews. Vic remained close to his family despite a career which took him out of the country for decades.
In the late 1930s, Vic's dad moved the family East to Worcester, MA to pursue income opportunities. Vic and his sisters attended high school there. After graduating South High in 1942, Vic proudly enlisted in the United States Army Air Corps fighting in World War II with the 433rd Troop Carrier Squadron, 5th Air Corps. His service brought him to New Guinea; Okinawa (Ryukyu Islands); Peleliu Island (Palau), and the Pacific Theater (including Iwo Jima) where he saw combat duty from 1942 to 1945. When the war ended in 1945, Staff Sergeant Vickers was honorably discharged, and a new chapter began.
Vic pursued education most of his adult life. He received degrees from Clark and Stanford Universities with two master's degrees. He also had advanced studies at the National War College in Washington, DC. He spoke several languages fluently and remained a positive voice for his alma maters.
Thinking his career would develop in journalism, Vic became interested in the Diplomatic Corps. In the 1950s, he was accepted in the United States Department of State's Foreign Service. In Ankara Turkey, he met and married Willie Jo who was also serving at the American Embassy there. For the next 35 years, they served as a Diplomatic team assigned to 11 countries: Turkey, Italy, Lebanon, The Sudan, India, Guinea, Tunisia, China, Cuba, Argentina and Austria as well as the State Department in Washington, DC. Vic served as Minister Counselor and Ambassador.
Vic loved the Foreign Service. He thought it a fascinating career although he and his wife were often at personal risk. Several posts placed them under virtual house arrest. Brighter moments included the re-establishment of United States and China full-diplomatic relations. They were assigned to reopen the mission. One of their proudest days was the honor of raising the American flag over the new American Embassy in Peking. They witnessed cruelty and torture, experienced cultural events around the world, met six United States presidents and numerous heads of state, serving the United States government honorably until their retirement in 1989 to Albuquerque. (Vic retired after 40 years of service.)
Vic's library of books include thousands of titles from positive thinking to world history. With his initials and the date, he read most every one. His grew up dancing with his mother and sisters, finessing the jitter bug in their kitchen. He and Willie Jo enjoyed the opera, the symphony, and plays. Their home displayed art collections from their travels around the world; each with a unique and intriguing story. Vic was committed to good health. He was conscious about what he ate and made it a daily goal to exercise. Part of his daily commitment was to jump rope for an hour whether in the kitchen or on a third-story balcony. Conversations with Vic were humorous and fascinating. His stories and reflections fully captivated you making even breakfast at the dining table a stimulating affair. At the end of each get together, Vic would recite, "Get it, got it, good. Meeting adjourned."
Towards the end of Vic's life, he posed a daily question. One question, "If you could change things in your life, what would you change?" Vic never answered this possibly because his life, despite the loss of his wife, tragedies witnessed in the Foreign Service, living through the Great Depression and WWII, was full and meaningful without regret. He pursued grand goals and met them all except one. Vic said for decades that he would (not "wanted to" but "would") live to be 100 years old. Although he missed the target by three years and nine months, the legacy Vic Vickers leaves is immense. For those fortunate enough to be in his life, his imprint is immeasurable and memorable, and for those who call him 'kinfolk,' he changed our lives forever. "Get it, got it, good. Meeting adjourned."
