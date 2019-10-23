Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Harold H. "Bud" Stimans. View Sign Service Information Goodwin Funeral Home 607 Chestnut Street Manchester , NH 03104 (603)-625-5703 Calling hours 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Goodwin Funeral Home 607 Chestnut Street Manchester , NH 03104 View Map Service 7:00 PM Goodwin Funeral Home 607 Chestnut Street Manchester , NH 03104 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

CANDIA - Harold H. "Bud" Stimans, 82, of Candia, died October 17, 2019, at home, with his family by his side. He was born August 10, 1937, in Conway, the son of Harold and Rita (Morgan) Stimans.At the age of 17, he enlisted in the United States Navy , beginning a career in naval aviation that spanned 20 years. During that time, he received many commendations, but the one with which he was most honored was the 2 months the Navy assigned him to work with Lockheed Corporation, assisting in the development of the Phase Maintenance Program, which was adopted throughout the United States Navy. In 1973, while stationed at Moffett Field Naval Base in California, he was voted president of the Non-Commissioned Officers Association (NCOA), Santa Clara Chapter.Upon retiring, in 1974, Mr. Stimans worked for World Wide Meats, Inc. of Denison, Iowa, as Director of Truckload Sales until the company was sold to Dubuque Packing of Omaha, Neb. He then went on to serve as an airline mechanic for Precision Airlines from 1978, until his retirement, as Director of Purchasing, in 1990. In 1991, he was hired by NAASCO (North American Aviation Supply Company), attending conventions in the United States and Canada; his Canadien friends were dear to his heart.The "simple pleasures" in life were provided by his family, to whom he was most devoted. Bud married his "Honey", Mary A. (Pantano) Stimans after a "long" three month courtship, their marriage lasted almost 64 years although his shipmates said it would never last. They have three children, Donna Stimans of Manchester, Cheryl Critchett and her fiance William Tellier of Northwood and Michael Stimans, who passed away in 2013 and his fiance, Cathy Nacey . His grandchildren include Crimson Lamy and her son Tyde Boulanger of Manchester, Wesley Critchett and his wife Ashley, and their children, Gabrielle, Brody, Sawyer and Rhett of Northwood; Jessica Critchett of Murfreesboro, Tenn.; Nicholas Critchett of Candia, James Hobbs and his wife, Bethany and their children, Ashton and Olivia, all of Candia. Bud's grandchildren and great-grandchildren would often beg of him (it wasn't hard) to tell them his "Seth and Myrtle" stories, a continuing telling of the previous night's bedtime story. Bud had a love of storytelling which led him to take writing classes at UNH Manchester. He wrote of his experience as an airplane captain on a P2V, flying out of the Brunswick, Maine Naval Air Station to search for the USS Thresher when, in April 1963, the submarine sank off the coast of Massachusetts.Bud is also survived by brothers and sisters, Richard Stimans and his wife, Joyce, of Bennington, Michael Stimans and his wife, Elizabeth of Rio Rico, Ariz., James Stimans and his wife, Brandi of Greenville, Rosemary Stimans of Conway and Mary Stimans of Brownsville, Maine; many nieces and nephews.SERVICES: Calling hours for Mr. Stimans will be held at the Goodwin Funeral Home, 607 Chestnut St., corner of Harrison Street, Friday afternoon from 5 to 7 p.m. At 7 p.m., family and friends will have the opportunity to share their remembrances of Bud in an informal service. A reception following the service, catered by his good friends at Pasquale's Restaurant, will be held at the funeral home. Those who wish may make a contribution to Liberty House (helping homeless and struggling veterans), 75 W. Baker St., Manchester, NH 03103 ( libertyhousenh.org ). To view an online obituary, please visit goodwinfh.com Published in Union Leader on Oct. 23, 2019

