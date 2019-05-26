Guest Book View Sign Service Information Carrier Family Funeral Home & Crematory 38 Range Rd Windham , NH 03087 (603)-898-9552 Wake 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Carrier Family Funeral Home & Crematory 38 Range Rd Windham , NH 03087 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Harold J. Brooks, the Lawrence-born plumber who went on to become a renowned commercial real estate developer/owner/manager, humanitarian and philanthropist, died peacefully May 11 after a brief illness in his Jupiter, Fla., home, surrounded by family and loved ones. He was 78.



A self-made man whose formal education never went beyond high school, Brooks was raised by his hard-working mother, Rita Fontaine, who worked in a manufacturing plant, and stepfather Richard "Dicky" Voisine, who provided stability for Brooks and his late brother, Donald Desruisseaux.



Other family members also inspired his work ethic, including his French-Canadian grandfather, who worked in Lawrence's Wood Mill and impressed his grandson with creations like a marionette box and home-made dishwasher, and a favorite uncle who advised him to become a plumber rather than a carpenter because plumbers made more money.



Under the photo in his Lawrence High School yearbook, Brooks listed "Ambition - plumber."



The proverb "PRESS ON" which begins, "Nothing in the world can take the place of persistence" were the words that he lived by.



He established Brooks Plumbing and Heating in 1968 with $115 and a pickup truck, working alone for the first six months. When he retired from plumbing in the early 1980s he had over 100 master plumbers and apprentices on his payroll.



The transition to commercial real estate development came in the early 1970s, when he bought a piece of land in the Lawrence Industrial Park to build an office and warehouse for his plumbing business, still owned by Brooks today.



His amazing foresight complimented his genius in mathematics and finance. This, along with an unrelenting persistence and unique negotiation skills aided in the continued growth of his commercial real estate company becoming one of the most successful family owned businesses in the state.



Brooks took pride in his loyalty to his employees and theirs to him, many of whom have been with the firm for decades, and whom he considered family.



He also took the time to be a devoted husband, father and a loving grandfather. When 31, he met and married the widowed Mary Jo Grant, of whom he said, "We had a love that you could have made a movie of." Mary Jo died of cancer in 2001. Their children, Eric and Julie, continue his work at Brooks Properties today.



In later years, "giving back" became very important to him. Helping a person who was down on their luck was not uncommon. He was an original founder of and ongoing contributor to the Boys & Girls Club of Lawrence Annual Auction, a donor to the Merrimack College Endowment Fund, the Jimmy Fund, and countless other causes. He also took great pleasure in mentorship while ever continuing his education through an insatiable curiosity, resulting in a lifetime filled with a diversity of experiences.



"Flowers before the stone" was a common phrase that he used meaning appreciate the people in your life while they are alive. Don't wait until it's too late, which Brooks certainly did not.



"He was a one-of-a-kind human being, and many join his family in their grieving," said friend Kathie Neff Ragsdale.



Survivors include his son, Eric L. Brooks and his wife Kristen; his daughter, Julie C. Brooks; and grandchildren, Alyssa, Nicholas and Chance.



"I enjoyed my life" HJB



SERVICES: The wake will be held on Friday, May 31, from 4-7 p.m. at the Carrier Family Funeral Home located at 38 Range Rd, Windham, NH 03087.



For directions or to leave a message of condolence, please visit





Harold J. Brooks, the Lawrence-born plumber who went on to become a renowned commercial real estate developer/owner/manager, humanitarian and philanthropist, died peacefully May 11 after a brief illness in his Jupiter, Fla., home, surrounded by family and loved ones. He was 78.A self-made man whose formal education never went beyond high school, Brooks was raised by his hard-working mother, Rita Fontaine, who worked in a manufacturing plant, and stepfather Richard "Dicky" Voisine, who provided stability for Brooks and his late brother, Donald Desruisseaux.Other family members also inspired his work ethic, including his French-Canadian grandfather, who worked in Lawrence's Wood Mill and impressed his grandson with creations like a marionette box and home-made dishwasher, and a favorite uncle who advised him to become a plumber rather than a carpenter because plumbers made more money.Under the photo in his Lawrence High School yearbook, Brooks listed "Ambition - plumber."The proverb "PRESS ON" which begins, "Nothing in the world can take the place of persistence" were the words that he lived by.He established Brooks Plumbing and Heating in 1968 with $115 and a pickup truck, working alone for the first six months. When he retired from plumbing in the early 1980s he had over 100 master plumbers and apprentices on his payroll.The transition to commercial real estate development came in the early 1970s, when he bought a piece of land in the Lawrence Industrial Park to build an office and warehouse for his plumbing business, still owned by Brooks today.His amazing foresight complimented his genius in mathematics and finance. This, along with an unrelenting persistence and unique negotiation skills aided in the continued growth of his commercial real estate company becoming one of the most successful family owned businesses in the state.Brooks took pride in his loyalty to his employees and theirs to him, many of whom have been with the firm for decades, and whom he considered family.He also took the time to be a devoted husband, father and a loving grandfather. When 31, he met and married the widowed Mary Jo Grant, of whom he said, "We had a love that you could have made a movie of." Mary Jo died of cancer in 2001. Their children, Eric and Julie, continue his work at Brooks Properties today.In later years, "giving back" became very important to him. Helping a person who was down on their luck was not uncommon. He was an original founder of and ongoing contributor to the Boys & Girls Club of Lawrence Annual Auction, a donor to the Merrimack College Endowment Fund, the Jimmy Fund, and countless other causes. He also took great pleasure in mentorship while ever continuing his education through an insatiable curiosity, resulting in a lifetime filled with a diversity of experiences."Flowers before the stone" was a common phrase that he used meaning appreciate the people in your life while they are alive. Don't wait until it's too late, which Brooks certainly did not."He was a one-of-a-kind human being, and many join his family in their grieving," said friend Kathie Neff Ragsdale.Survivors include his son, Eric L. Brooks and his wife Kristen; his daughter, Julie C. Brooks; and grandchildren, Alyssa, Nicholas and Chance."I enjoyed my life" HJBSERVICES: The wake will be held on Friday, May 31, from 4-7 p.m. at the Carrier Family Funeral Home located at 38 Range Rd, Windham, NH 03087.For directions or to leave a message of condolence, please visit www.carrierfuneralhome.com Published in Union Leader on May 26, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Union Leader Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close